Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod Adds Grace Potter and Sal Vulcano To the Drive-On Concert Series

The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has added a pair of new shows to the Drive-on Concert Series. First, acclaimed singer-songwriter Grace Potter takes the stage Friday, August 21. Then comedian and Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano brings his hilarious standup to the drive-in on August 22. Tickets for Grace Potter go on sale Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00 AM. Tickets for Sal Vulvano go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10:00 am at yarmouthdrivein.com.

Known for her energetic and emotional live performances, Grace Potter has not only played every major music festival from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo and Rock in Rio, she's created her own thriving music festival, Burlington's Grand Point North. Additionally, she's shared a stage with artists such as The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, and The Roots to name just a few. Potter has also collaborated with The Flaming Lips for a Tim Burton film, written and produced music for film and TV and recorded two GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singles with her friend Kenny Chesney.

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano has been doing comedy for years, best known for

starring in truTV's "Impractical Jokers." In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe on TBS's "The Misery Index" and in front of sold-out arena crowds, he's been featured on Comedy Central's "This Is Not Happening," and hosts a podcast with Brian Quinn entitled "What Say You?"

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for An Evening With Grace Potter, August 21, 8:00PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod go on sale Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00 AM. Tickets will also be available night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $155 to $195 depending on where the guest wants to park. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $35 per person.

Tickets for Sal Vulcano, August 22, 8:00PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod will go on sale Friday, July 31 at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $115 to $155 depending on where the guest wants to park. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $25 per person.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

