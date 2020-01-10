Winter Play Dates 2020 Reading Series Kicks Off Season at Provincetown Theater

Starting January 28, five full-length new American plays will be presented free to the public over the next 3 months

The first theatrical offering of the new year at the Provincetown Theater will be Winter Play Dates 2020, a three-month reading series of new full-length American plays. The roster of five new works includes writers from Cape Cod, New York, Boston, Providence, and Los Angeles. The series will begin on Tuesday, January 28, performing select Tuesday nights at 7pm thru March 24, 2020 at the Provincetown Theater (238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657).

Admission is free of charge. No reservations necessary; first come, first serve general seating. A cash bar in the lobby, will be open at every performance.

Winter Play Dates 2020 is curated by playwright, author, and former executive director of the Dramatist Guild, Gary Garrison, along with Provincetown Theater artistic director David Drake. This year's series is sponsored in large part by a grant from the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod. Winter Play Dates 2020 includes a diverse selection of new full-length plays directed and performed by local artists. Following each reading, the playwright will engage in a talkback with the audience, facilitated by series curators.

WINTER PLAY DATES 2020 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, January 28: Popcorn Girl by Sean Abley. A murder mystery set in a contemporary silent movie theater in Hollywood. Inspired by a true story.

Tuesday, February 11: To the Extreme! by Steven Myerson. A political (and poetic) social satire for our times.

Tuesday, February 25: Squall by Elizabeth Hemmerdinger. A psychological thriller between two women trapped on an island off the coast of Maine.

Tuesday, March 10: A New Work by L.M. Feldman.

Tuesday, March 24: Chasing Happy by Michel Wallerstein. A gay romantic comedy set in Provincetown, MA.

For updates and information, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Or visit our website www.provincetowntheater.org.





