Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works
Best Actor in a Play
Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater
Best Actress in a Musical
Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works
Best Actress in a Play
Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre
Best Creative Team
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center
Best Director
Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center
Best Drama
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble
Best Ensemble
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works
Best Musical
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works
Best Original Concept for a Musical
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble
Best Original Concept for a Play
OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts
Best Score of a Musical
Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover
