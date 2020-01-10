BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical
Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Actor in a Play
Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater

Best Actress in a Musical
Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Actress in a Play
Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre

Best Creative Team
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center

Best Director
Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center

Best Drama
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Musical
CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Original Concept for a Musical
CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble

Best Original Concept for a Play
OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best Score of a Musical
Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover

