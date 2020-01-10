Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Gavin Pavernak - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Actor in a Play

Ian Leahy - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Provincetown Theater

Best Actress in a Musical

Shannon McCarthy - CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Actress in a Play

Lily Steven - INDECENT - Cape Rep Theatre

Best Creative Team

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center

Best Director

Andrew Child - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Family Performing Arts Center

Best Drama

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble

Best Ensemble

CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Musical

CABARET - Break A Leg Theatre Works

Best Original Concept for a Musical

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble

Best Original Concept for a Play

OF MICE AND MEN - Cotuit Center for the Arts

Best Score of a Musical

Sara Bareiellis - WAITRESS - Hanover

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You