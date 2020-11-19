Will Dailey Set To Perform On Boch Center's Ghost Light Series

Singer/songwriter Will Dailey will take center stage at the Wang Theatre for a performance on the Boch Center's music television series The Ghost Light Series. Dailey will show off his unique style and creativity as he plays some of his favorite songs to an empty theatre. The episode airs this Friday, November 20 at 7:30 PM on NECN.

Will has been described as having a rich vintage appreciation of song craft, a live show that echoes Springsteen's energy, and dynamic set lists leading famed Rock journalist Dan Aquilante to declare Dailey "the real deal".

Dailey's last album was met with stellar reviews, had over 11 million spins on Spotify, reached top 20 on Billboard Heat Seeker chart and won Album of the Year in the Boston Music Awards, New England Music Awards and Improper Bostonian Magazine. Dailey, who is already a three-time winner of the Boston Music Award for Best Singer/Songwriter also won Artist of the Year in 2014 and best male vocalist in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, Dailey shared the stage with Eddie Vedder in Chicago and Boston, supporting him on stage for the Hot Stove Cool Music Benefit where Vedder had Dailey play some of his own songs and sing a few duets. He has also shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Roger McGuinn, G Love, Tanya Donelly, Steve Earle and many more.

At the onset of the Covid lockdown and the cancelation of 2020 tours, Dailey began streaming concerts from his shower throughout March, April and May of 2020. Through these concerts, Dailey raised more than $34,000 for non-salary employees of Boston Venues, independent musicians and Chelsea, Massachusetts; a city hit the hard by the pandemic and the income inequalities it exacerbates.

For centuries, theatres around the world have had what is known as a Ghost Light, a single lamp left shining when everyone has left. The legend is that this light protects actors, patrons and theatres from bad luck and ghosts. Each half-hour show in the Ghost Light Series features artists performing to an empty audience on the Boch Center stage illuminated only by the Ghost Light. There are no amps and no spotlights, just the artists and their instruments, playing and sharing stories, and revealing what it is like to be a musician at a time when you are cut off from your audience.

Guests watching at home or online are asked to support the Boch Center and the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame by making a donation or naming a seat at bochcenter.org/donate.

The Ghost Light Series includes performances by Jonathan Edwards, Mark Erelli, Kemp Harris, The Mammals, two-time Grammy Award winner Lori McKenna, Jay Psaros, Tom Rush, Chris Smither, Noel Paul Stookey, Livingston Taylor, and more.

For more information on the Ghost Light Series, head to bochcenter.org/discover/ghost-light-series.

