Will Dailey Returns To Club Passim To Celebrate The Release Of His New Single 'Easy To Be Around'

Award-winning independent singer songwriter Will Dailey is heading back to Club Passim, sharing his first new music since the start of the Pandemic. Dailey has performed numerous times at the legendary folk club in Harvard Square and even helped support the Passim staff with a benefit concert live streamed from his shower during the shutdown. Dailey will celebrate the release of his new single "Easy to Be Around" on June 5th, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Tickets for Will Dailey are on sale now at passim.org.

"Club Passim is one of the clubs I would dream about when I couldn't go anywhere to play," said Dailey. "The history and intimacy of Passim feel like an essential part of being a songwriter and performer. Got to get back to the garden with this gig."





Dailey will release his single "Easy to Be Around" on June 3, his first new music since "the before times" in 2019. "Easy to Be Around" shares an airy groove that's easy on the ears.

"Easy to Be Around" follows over a decade of Dailey's accolades, including 13 million plays on Spotify, a number one album on the Billboards Northeast Heat Seekers charts, and 8 Boston Music Awards. His past collaborators on the stage and in the studio range from Eddie Vedder, Roger McGuinn and Willie Nelson to Sharon Van Etten and Brandi Carlisle.

When Dailey is not touring, he is known for his charitable work. As the spread of COVID-19 canceled many live events around the world, the Boston music vet performed over 90 shows and 40 livestreams, and raised more than $32,000 for furloughed venue employees, artists, and the community of Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Will Daily will perform live at Club Passim June 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and can be purchased at passim.org.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show and are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.