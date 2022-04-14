White Heron Theatre Company Creates Pre-Professional Training Intensive

White Heron Theatre Company of Nantucket today announced "The Intensive," a pre-professional training opportunity for students 18 and older. The Intensive's faculty includes nationally recognized leaders in the entertainment industry and is hosted at the White Heron's state-of-the-art facility June 10 - 12.

"We are delighted to offer this new training opportunity on Nantucket," said White Heron Training and Education Director McCaela Donovan. "At White Heron, we have created a robust Student Company program for high school students, under the wonderful leadership of Jimmy Calitri. Many alumni from our Student Company have told us they want to continue to train and learn from professionals, signaling an opportunity for a program that eases their transition into the field. We have recruited incredible instructors to bring this exciting program to life."

This year's Intensive curriculum will include audition scenarios and on-camera work, access to how casting and artist representation can help shape a career with a seasoned agent, information on website creation, managing social media, as well as other facets of the business aspect of the profession with actors who have worked on Broadway, the West End, HBO and other areas of the entertainment industry. The Intensive will also cover the navigation of different geographical markets such as New York, Los Angeles, and London.

"White Heron has been committed to the education of young artists since our inception," said White Heron Artistic Director Lynne Bolton. "As our young artists have grown, it is now time to extend this rigor to students in the pre-professional stage of their training. A knowledge of practices, techniques to audition, superb classical acting training, and advice on finding representation - these are key elements to a successful launch of a young career. McCaela has done a superb job curating a program that will make a real difference in the careers of young actors. Her experience has served her well in the curation of a program designed to take students to the next level."

This summer's instructors include:

Scotty Anderson, a New York based casting director from Avy Kaufman Casting who has worked with acclaimed filmmakers such as Kathryn Bigelow, Ang Lee, Reinaldo Marcus Green, James Ponsoldt, George C. Wolfe, and Steve Zaillain among others and on critically lauded TV series for Netflix, Apple Studios, Hulu, Showtime, FX and Paramount. On Broadway, Scotty has worked on productions of LES MISERABLES, Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera, and School of Rock, among many others.

Remy Saint Denis, a talent agent in the New York office of Artists & Representatives agency, where he has worked for 10 years. He is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and Stern School of Business.

Joe Aaron Reid, an American actor, noted for originating the role of Curtis Taylor Jr. in London's hit West End musical Dreamgirls, opposite Amber Riley ("Glee"). Reid most recently starred in the European premiere of Mark Gerrard's play Steve (Seven Dials Playhouse). He also originated the role of Benny in the West End production of Lin Manuel Miranda's In The Heights. Before working in London, Joe was a resident of both New York City and Los Angeles. Broadway credits include Chicago, and the original casts of If/Then, Ghost, Catch Me If You Can, Finian's Rainbow (revival), and Curtains. Television credits include "Smash," "The Homemade Sketch Show," "It Could Be Worse," and "Robozuna."

Kelley Curran, who can currently be seen as Turner on HBO's "The Gilded Age." Broadway: Present Laughter with Kevin Kline. Selected Off-Broadway: Mother of The Maid with Glenn Close (The Public Theater), The Winter's Tale (TFANA), Dracula (Classic Stage Company), Angels in America (Signature Theatre), Sense & Sensibility (Bedlam), Atmosphere of Memory (LAByrinth Theatre Co), 'Tis Pity... (Red Bull), and three seasons with The Acting Company. Regional: The Oresteia (World Premiere adaptation with Shakespeare Theatre Company). Film/TV: "The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot," "The Gilded Age (HBO)," "The Blacklist (ABC)." Her honors include the Callaway Award, NTC Emerging Professional Award, Drama League, Helen Hayes, and Princess Grace Award Nominations. Curran trained at Fordham University at Lincoln Center.

Andrew Burnap, a Tony Award winner who originated the role of Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway (Tony Award, Clive Barnes Award), as well as at The Young Vic Theatre and at the Noël Coward Theatre in London's West End. Prior theatre credits include Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride at the Geffen Playhouse, the original production of Nicky Silver's This Day Forward at The Vineyard Theatre, King Lear at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, and the title role of "Troilus" in The Public Theater/NYSF production of Troilus & Cressida. Other theatre credits include productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, where he found his first professional home. His film work includes Snow White (upcoming), A Star Is Born, Spare Room, The Chaperone. Television credits include: "WeCrashed," "Under the Banner of Heaven" (upcoming) "Younger," "Instinct," "The Code." Andrew is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island (BFA) and the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, where he earned his MFA and received the Herschel Williams Prize for Outstanding Ability in Acting. Andrew is also a member of the class of 2020 Forbes "30 under 30."

McCaela Donovan is an Elliot Norton and IRNE award-winning actress, arts executive and consultant, and has served as Associate Artistic Director and founding member of Bridge Repertory Theater of Boston. She has performed Off-Broadway and in various regional theaters, including Primary Stages, NYMTF, ArtsEmerson, Huntington Theatre Company, American Repertory Theatre, SpeakEasy Stage, Gloucester Stage Company, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Actors' Shakespeare Project, Lyric Stage Company, New Repertory Theatre, Company One, Stoneham Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Reagle Music Theatre, and Children's Theatre of Sioux Falls, SD. Donovan has worked and taught at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Boston Conservatory, Emerson College, Dean College, Emmanuel College, Walnut Hill School for the Arts, and for eight years served as Assistant Director of the BU School of Theatre, where she was head of Admissions and Recruitment for performance and taught in the areas of musical theatre and career opportunities.

"The Intensive is an opportunity I wish I had as a young actor," added Bolton. "Advice and training from these professionals in the field gives young actors contacts in the business and the knowhow to help them launch their careers. Very few institutions offer curricula with this caliber of professional training and access to leaders in all aspects of the theatre business."

More information about the Intensive, including registration information, is located at www.whiteherontheatre.org/education.

About White Heron Theatre Company

White Heron Theatre Company is a professional, not-for-profit theatre company producing transformative, professional productions of classical and contemporary plays. For more information, visit whiteherontheatre.org.