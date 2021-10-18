Wheelock Family Theatre Announces 40th Season

WFT@BU has announced their season productions as part of their 40th anniversary year! WFT@BU will resume live, in-person productions in the spring of 2022 with The Wizard of Oz

and Make Way for Ducklings. In the 2022/23 season, WFT@BU will produce Matilda, a

To-Be-Determined production, and Bud, Not Buddy.

After what will be 697 days of intermission due to the pandemic (1,003,660 minutes longer than even the longest intermission at a WFT@BU Student Matinee), Wheelock Family Theatre will return to the stage this winter with fan favorite, The Wizard of Oz, because, after all, "There's no place like home."

WFT@BU is thrilled to bring this classic to life after wildly successful runs in

2012, 1992 and 1986. In the spring, the new musical adaptation of Robert McCloskey's Make

Way for Ducklings will make its New England premiere after its virtual workshop in 2020.

Co-commissioned with Adventure Theatre in Glen Echo, Maryland and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt, Sandra Eskin, and William Yanesh, this beloved tale follows the Mallard

family from one Boston historic landmark to another on their quest to find the perfect home.

"The pairing of The Wizard of Oz and Make Way for Ducklings is a celebration of home," says

Artistic Director, Emily Ranii. "We are welcoming our audiences back to their artistic home at

Wheelock Family Theatre in the heart of Boston."

Building on its innovative productions of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach and Willy

Wonka, Wheelock Family Theatre will open its 2022/2023 season in the fall of 2022 with more

Roald Dahl magic in the smash hit musical, Matilda. Then, the winter will be full of mystery

with a To-Be-Determined production. Finally, Bud, Not Buddy will make its triumphant debut in

the spring of 2023 after having been postponed in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.

WFT@BU is also delighted to announce that Dawn Simmons, Co-Founder and Artistic Director

of the Front Porch Arts Collective, will direct Bud, Not Buddy as originally planned.

WFT@BU is committed to promoting a safe campus environment and has enacted a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all members of the University who are on campus. We also strongly encourage all visitors to campus to be vaccinated. In accordance with current University safety protocol, cloth face coverings or disposable masks must be worn indoors at all times when not eating or drinking. Any participant with symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 should not engage in group activities and seek medical advice.

Mainstage Season at Wheelock Family Theatre (2022):

Wizard of Oz

Based on the beloved novel and Classic Motion Picture, The Wizard of Oz follows the story of a young girl, Dorothy, as she finds the true meaning of "home." She and her best sidekick, Toto (a charming, scruffy little dog), find themselves in the magical land of Oz and encounter characters of splendor and tasks of the highest magnitude. Audiences fall for Dorothy and her trusted companions as they battle their way to their highest desires -- knowledge, love, courage and home.

Make Way for Ducklings

Bostonians will be enchanted with the Mallard duck family as this classic tale leaps off the stage and soars into their hearts. Mr. and Mrs. Mallard are exhausted from their search for a starter home when they land in the Boston Public Garden as a potential home. Surprised by a few conditions in the Garden, the Mallards move on to continue their search until their baby

ducklings are born. When the ducklings begin to explore the world around them, the challenges of parenthood in the busy Boston environment create a fun bit of family drama. A classic story for all ages, this world premiere musical celebrates family, Boston, children and the beings who make an unfamiliar place a home.

WHERE:

Wheelock Family Theatre. https://www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org/

180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available on November 8th, 2021. Patrons are encouraged to sign up for

WFT@BU's email list to stay up to date on events.

ACCESSIBILITY:

Open Captioning provided at all events. Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience

Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu.