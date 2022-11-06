Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Weston Friendly Society to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC in December

The Sound of Music will run over the course of two weekends, beginning December 3rd.

Nov. 06, 2022  

'The Sound of Music' with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Linsday & Russel Crouse will be performed at The Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts this December. Coming off of a successful run of their production of Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' back in May, WFS will open their 137th Season with this classic.

Hollis Welch Sullivan who began her tenure with the company in 1976, will be leading this production as both their Director and Music Director. Along with Bridget Sullivan, a constant on the WFS stage, taking on a new role as choreographer. This production is sure to warm the hearts of all audience members, young and old with its beloved songs and timely message.

The Sound of Music will run over the course of two weekends, beginning December 3rd. Performances are Saturday December 3rd at 7:30 pm, Sunday December 4th at 2:00 pm, Friday December 9th at 7:30 pm, and Saturday December 10th at 2:00 pm and at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.westonfriendly.org.

The full cast of The Sound of Music includes Nora Sullivan as Maria Rainer, Michael Sterling as Captain Von Trapp, Kenly Murray as Liesl Von Trapp, Kyle Chamberlain as Friedrich Von Trapp, Maya Harrington as Louisa Von Trapp, Ben Harrington as Kurt Von Trapp, Maia Ettinger as Brigitta Von Trapp, Libby Sweder as Marta Von Trapp, Sophia Sterling as Gretl Von Trapp, Stephanie Mann as The Mother Abbess, Bryan Baumer as Rolph, Rebecca Mayersohn as Elsa Schraeder, Joey Thordarson as Max Detweiler, Erika Wilde as Sister Berthe, Maddie Craig as Sister Margaretta, Kellyn Martin as Sister Sophia, Emily Hurst as Frau Schmidt, Paul Keefe as Franz, Colin Hurst as Herr Zeller, Rick Grenier as Baron Elberfeld, and an ensemble including Josh Baumer, Scott Berozi, Jill Craig, Brian Higgins, Julie Jakubowski, Jess Ober (Dance Captain), Carla Perrotta, Vicki Rossillo, Ronnie Schmidt-Gross, and Dee Varitimos.

Scenic and Costume design by Daniel Forest Sullivan, Lighting Design by Erik Fox, with Jean MacFarland as Producer and Sarah Cloutier as Stage Manager.




