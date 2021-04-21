Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westfield Theatre Group Returns to In-Person Productions This Fall

The cancelled production of She Loves Me will be performed this December.

Apr. 21, 2021  
Westfield Theatre Group will bring productions back to the Westfield Woman's Club this fall, the Westfield News reports.

Additionally, directors interested in showcasing a spring 2022 musical have until May 1 to submit a proposal. A preliminary proposal form for directors is available at https://www.westfieldtheatregroup.com.

Shows in the works include two one-act plays by Steve Henderson, and the production of "She Loves Me" which was originally scheduled to run in March 2020.

Production dates for Henderson's plays are set for Oct. 8, 9, 15 and 16 and "She Loves Me" will be staged in December.

"We will have auditions for Steve's show in June," said John Farrell, chairperson for the Westfield Theatre Group (WTG), "Auditions most likely will be virtual but we are abiding by state COVID guidelines."

A person does not need to become a member of the WTG to audition, but if they are cast and accept a role, they do have to become a dues-paying member.

Auditions will not be held for She Loves Me, as the majority of the cast from the cancelled production plans to come back.

In addition to these productions, a free virtual Broadway Trivia Night is set for April 24 at 7:30 p.m., and participants can sign up by sending an email to WestfieldTheatreChair@gmail.com.

"After the success of our first Broadway themed trivia night in December, we are back with another trivia night that will test your ability to Name That Musical," noted Farrell, adding that prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Once you RSVP, you'll receive further instructions on how to connect to the event.

Learn more at westfieldtheatregroup.com and read the original story on Westfield News.


