Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Reopens as Outermost Performing Arts Center

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following the cancellation of their 2026 Summer Season and a suspension of operations in June, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater has reopened and adopted a new identity and vision.

Since 2007, The Julie Harris Stage on Route 6 in Wellfleet has served as the creative home of Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. Now, after twenty years, the 'Julie' is embracing a renewed vision to serve as a hub for the performing arts on the Outer Cape.

The mission of the new Outermost Performing Arts Center is to creative meaningful connections with, and through, the performing arts for the Outer Cape community. This is a space where we celebrate community, foster creativity, and create connection through a variety of performances and programming, including WHAT's productions, which are slated to return in 2027.

Two popular programs are returning this October, along with other events:

The Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD kicks off its 20th season on October 3, 2026 with Mozart's Così fan tutte. The Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live transmissions brings world-class opera productions direct from The Met stage in New York City to screens around the globe.

The Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD 2026/2027 Season includes:

TOUR DATES

Mozart's Così Fan Tutte - October 3, 2026

Mozart's satirical comedy of fickle young love, one of the composer's most sublime creations.

Verdi's Macbeth - October 17, 2026

Verdi's thrilling take on the immortal Shakespearean tale of the scheming couple determined to seize power at any cost.

Saint-Saëns' Samson Et Dalila - December 5, 2026

Sacred, scandalous, and irresistibly alluring, Saint-Saëns's spectacular take on the biblical hero of legendary strength and the seductive Philistine whose beauty overpowers him returns in the Met's larger-than-life production.

Puccini's La Fanciulla Del West - January 23, 2027

Puccini's exhilarating drama of the Wild West returns in a new staging by celebrated British director Richard Jones, marking the company's first new production of La Fanciulla del West in more than 30 years.

Puts' Silent Night - March 20, 2027

Following his smash-hit company debut with The Hours, composer Kevin Puts returns to the Met with his Pulitzer Prize–winning first opera, inspired by the true events of the 1914 Christmas truce, when soldiers spontaneously set aside the horrors of the First World War and crossed the trenches to mingle, exchange gifts, and sing carols with the enemy.

Massenet's Manon - April 3, 2027

Following her radiant performance in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, superstar soprano Nadine Sierra takes on another alluring French heroine, the irresistible title character of Massenet's passionate drama.

Verdi's Otello - April 24, 2027

One of today's leading dramatic tenors, Brian Jagde takes on the tour-de-force title role of what many consider the ultimate Italian opera in Verdi's monumental Shakespearean tragedy.

Wagner's Parsifal - June 5, 2027

A profound philosophical meditation on compassion and reconciliation, this transcendent rendering of a medieval knight's heroic quest for the Holy Grail returns in director François Girard's celebrated production.

Tickets are $29, $15 for students and can be purchased at outermostpac.org, by calling (508) 349-9428, or visiting our box office at 2357 Route 6 in Wellfleet.

Second Act, a unique, community-based recovery program, created by recovery coach Dana Demers in collaboration with Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, that harnesses the transformative power of theater to support individuals healing from substance use disorders.

Working with professional theater artists and certified recovery coaches, Second Act participants learn to share their recovery journeys in an open and supportive setting, while crafting them into monologues or short plays. Every session is a step towards confidence, community, connection and hope. Through sharing these stories publicly, participants aim to reduce stigma, build community, and showcase the power of creativity in recovery. The program culminates in a public sharing of stories in the spring.

Second Act meets on Wednesdays at 6:00 starting October 7, 2026. Meetings are held in person at Outermost Performing Arts Center in Wellfleet, and on Zoom. For more information and the Zoom link, email secondact@what.org.

Second Act is funded in part by the Opioid Remediation Settlement Funds. Programs are contracted by the four Outer Cape towns' health departments known as OC Wellness Collaborative, and coordinated by Outer Cape Community Solutions Rural Health Network.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS THIS OCTOBER

Yard Sale

Sunday October 11, 2026, 10:00am – 4:00pm

With over twenty years-worth of costumes, props, furniture, and more filling every inch space backstage is at a premium! In preparation for this next chapter, Outermost Performing Arts Center is holding a colossal yard sale featuring hundreds of unique items, costumes (just in time for Halloween!), vintage clothing, home goods, furniture and more.

Open House and Community Forum

Thursday October 22, 2026 at 6:00pm

Join us for a glimpse behind the scenes as we share our renewed vision for this renowned venue, answer your questions, and solicit your thoughts on how best to achieve our vision. Come backstage and see first-hand the remarkable capabilities of The Julie Harris Stage. Light refreshments will be served.

Studio 31 Halloween Dance Party

Saturday October 31, 2026, 7:00 – 10:00pm

On Halloween night we'll boogie the 'boos' away with all of your favorite hits of the disco era! There will be plenty of tricks and treats, plus a costume contest, raffles, and special surprises. A benefit for Outermost Performing Arts Center.

Tickets start at $25, and can be purchased online at outermostpac.org, by calling (508) 349-9428, or visiting our box office at 2357 Route 6 in Wellfleet.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 05 Hrs 09 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming