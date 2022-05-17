Wang Theatre In Boston Presents THE ART OF RINGO STARR Exhibit

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are going back on tour and the Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA is celebrating their sold-out June 2nd engagement with a very special exhibition and sale featuring hand-signed, limited-edition artworks created by Ringo Starr, Tuesday, May 31st through Thursday, June 2nd.

Each piece of art is individually numbered and hand-signed by Ringo with 100% of Ringo's proceeds going towards the Lotus Foundation. The Ringo Starr Art Show is free and open to the public from 5:00pm - 8:00pm on Tuesday the 31st; 12:00pm - 8:00pm on Wednesday, June 1st and 12:00pm - 5:00pm on concert day, Thursday, June 2nd. The exhibit and sale will also be open to Ringo Starr ticket holders on Thursday, June 2nd beginning at 6:30pm and continuing through the end of the concert.

There will also be a special reception open to the public on Wednesday, June 1st from 5:00pm - 8:00pm.

Special Premium art purchasers will have an opportunity to participate in a Zoom video call with Ringo. Ringo's recent release was entitled "Zoom In." featuring his latest song 'Zoom In, Zoom Out'. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a special way for Ringo to reconnect with his fans and to express his gratitude for the people who support his charity the Lotus Foundation. Additionally, the exhibition will be offering signed copies of his art book "Painting is my Madness Too - The ART of Ringo Starr."

In addition to Ringo Starr's Art Show, the Wang Theatre invites all attendees to check out the Wang Music Hall, home to the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, which celebrates the history of Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, multi-media, lectures and concerts. Attendees can also see artwork created and signed by Paul McCartney who will be performing later in the week at Fenway Park on June 7th & 8th. Hand signed works from John Lennon and George Harrison will also be on display and available for purchase during the exhibition.

All works are available to purchase with 100% of Ringo's proceeds going to the Lotus Foundation. For more information on the Lotus Foundation please visit the website: https://www.lotusfoundation.com/

The objectives of the Lotus Foundation are to fund, support, participate in and promote charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, but not limited to: substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness and animals in need.

