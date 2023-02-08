WAM Theatre's Elder and Teen Ensembles Return To Lenox By Popular Demand

By popular demand, WAM Theatre has announced the return of its acclaimed Elder and Teen Ensembles. This Spring, WAM invites Berkshire-based women over 65 and teens ages 13-18 to join the company on a journey of empowerment through creativity, teamwork, and devised theatre. WAM's Elder Ensemble launched with a Meet & Greet in December; WAM is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Teen Ensemble now through March 10.



"This year, WAM Theatre wishes to echo the ongoing work of femme-identitied, non-binary and trans activists, artists and community organizers far and wide, who labor together to safeguard their agency and to reclaim the stories of their bodies," stated WAM Theatre's Director of Community Engagement Kaia Jackson who will facilitate the ensembles. "In this time of social and political upheaval, we believe that it is as important as ever to ask ourselves what we, as individuals and communities, need to get free, and to grieve, demand, affirm and celebrate together."



"I am so grateful for the opportunity to co-create a container where local artists and storytellers can explore places of resonance and imagine new possibilities through ensemble-based devised theatre," Jackson shared. "In this age of technology, theatre offers us a potent invitation to embody ourselves and our stories, and to explore how they speak to one another in real time."



Both ensembles will meet at WAM Theatre's brand new Creative Hub in downtown Lenox. The Elder Ensemble will meet weekly in March through April, and the Teen Ensemble will be held over the school Spring Break, April 18-21, 2023. Participants will be taught the practice of devised theatre, a collaborative process where an ensemble uses a variety of techniques-including writing, improvisation, games, movement, brainstorming, and more-to create original theatre. Both ensembles will create original work on the theme of bodily sovereignty- an orientation, affirmation and practice of agency and freedom in relation to one's own body and the stories it chooses to tell.



Led by WAM Teaching Artists, the Elder Ensemble is a multi-week series for senior artists to bring their various talents, depths of vision and lifelong narratives together into conversation with one another. This year's Elder Ensemble launched with a Meet & Greet in December that invited prospective participants, some returning and some new, to share their hopes, dreams and visions for the experience. Through ensemble games, theatre explorations and creative writing, they plan to identify stories that they will collaboratively curate alongside Teaching Artists into short pieces and vignettes for performance.



Elder Ensemble Member Nancy Tunnicliffe explained the importance of WAM's Elder Ensemble during the Covid pandemic saying it: "gave me the means to access the most alive part of my being, my creative self. It was an opportunity to thumb my proverbial nose at the anxiety and fear we were all feeling, and build a shared community of hope and strength."



2022 Teen Ensemble Member Anthea Kaplan echoed this sentiment saying: "I learned a lot about collaborative creation. Bouncing ideas off of each other, supporting others' ideas, and building ideas off of each other." She went on to explain that: "what I remember most about Teen Ensemble is the community feeling. There isn't any particular moment, but just a lingering comfort of being supported and affirmed by others along with supporting and affirming others."



The Teen Ensemble is a paid theatre workshop for young people aged 13-18 to create together during the April School break. Since 2018, WAM has paid Teen Ensemble Members a stipend for their participation to help offset participation costs. WAM believes this contributes to a more diverse group of young artists from a variety of socio-economic backgrounds. The Teen Ensemble promotes teamwork, self-confidence, and creativity. Parents, counselors, teachers, and community leaders are encouraged to nominate students who would thrive in a collaborative creative environment. WAM is accepting applications now through March 10. Interested students can apply online at: www.wamtheatre.com/engage/teen-ensemble/.



Former experience in theatre is not necessary participation in WAM Theatre's Ensembles. The only criteria for participation is enthusiasm and the creative impulse to voice their feelings and/or ideas through artistic expression.