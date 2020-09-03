WAM Theatre Announces Cast Of ROE

The production will be available October 17-20.

Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston, and the WAM Theatre team today announced the cast for the area premiere ROE by Lisa Loomer. WAM's creatively designed digital production directed by WAM's Producing Artistic Director, Kristen van Ginhoven, will be available October 17-20.

The cast is led by acclaimed actress and Berkshire resident Tara Franklin [Chester Theatre Company's On The Exhale] as Norma McCorvey, the woman who became "Jane Roe" in the landmark 1973 supreme court case, and Tracy Liz Miller [Saratoga Shakespeare Company's The Tempest], who has previously worked with WAM as a Fresh Takes reading director, as lawyer Sarah Weddington. Acclaimed actress Susanna Guzmán [TV's The Outsider and New Amsterdam] appears as Connie Gonzales, Norma's longtime partner, and assistant director Catherine Dickerson [UAlbany's A Midsummer Night's Dream]will be Roxy. Berkshire favorites MaConnia Chesser [Shakespeare & Company's The Merry Wives of Windsor] and Ryan Winkles [Shakespeare & Company's Creditors] lead the ensemble, including Vivian Burnham [Saratoga Children's Theatre], KD McTeigue [Troy Foundry Theatre's Catastrophe Carnivale], Daniel Rios, Jr. [Shakespeare & Company's The Comedy of Errors], and Wendy Welch [Watertower Theatre's Pride and Prejudice], each of whom appears as multiple characters.

For more information on the ROE cast visit: https://www.wamtheatre.com/showsandevents/roe/roe-cast/

"Ninety-nine percent of the director's job is to bring an excellent cast together. WAM has truly outdone itself with this cast. Each person is not only an incredible artist, but also an incredible human who is excited about the opportunity to use their art as activism with this production of ROE," said van Ginhoven. "It must also be said that taking on this digital production requires a playfulness, flexibility, and openness that this whole cast has been eagerly displaying. All of us at WAM count ourselves incredibly lucky to be working with this extraordinarily talented, experienced, and dedicated cast. We cannot wait to share their work with you in October. "

Supported with powerful theatrical design elements, this large ensemble cast will illuminate the history of one of the most polarizing social issues of the modern era - the Roe v. Wade, U.S. Supreme Court ruling that established a woman's right to an abortion. WAM's innovative, online performance will bring the dynamic history--and how it relates to our current world - into the comfort of your own home.

Thanks to a grant from Mass Humanities, WAM is also working in collaboration with Scholar-In-Residence Dr. Laura Briggs, Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UMass Amherst, and dialogue experts Essential Partners to open up and deepen the conversation around reproductive justice during this election year.

"In our early conversations with Dr. Briggs and Essential Partners, we were made aware of an article written by a group of people who came together for dialogue across difference following the bombing of an abortion clinic in 1994," van Ginhoven explained. "This quote lept out to us: 'In this world of polarizing conflicts, we have glimpsed a new possibility: a way in which people can disagree frankly and passionately, become clearer in heart and mind about their activism, and, at the same time, contribute to a more civil and compassionate society.' These ideas have been guiding our work as we plan the community outreach events around ROE, which will include conversations with Dr. Briggs, a special dialogue with Essential Partners, as well as additional talkbacks and engagement opportunities."

In keeping with WAM's double philanthropic mission, a portion of the proceeds will be given to an organization taking action for women and girls. The beneficiary for ROE will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale September 8th. For more information about WAM Theatre's 2020 programs, events, and artists, please visit www.WAMTheatre.com.

