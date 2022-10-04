Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of FABULATION OR, THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE at Lyric Stage Company Of Boston

Fabulation or, The Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage and directed by Dawn M. Simmons is kicking off Lyric Stage's 2022/23 season with a universal story about trying to make a life of your own while reconciling and making peace with your past, your family, and the perception of the place you hold in the world. This funny and bold production will be a"fabulous" way for audiences to return to Lyric Stage for the start of an unforgettable season.

Watch a sneak peek below!

Success. Love. Fabulous wardrobe. Undine has it all. Until her husband steals her hard-earned fortune, sending her tumbling down the social ladder. Pregnant and penniless, with life unraveling at every turn, Undine is forced to return home to Brooklyn and the family she left behind, in a complicated new reality. In this satirical comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) while life unravels, hope can be found in small victories and in the discovery of finding happiness within.

Performances begin Friday, September 16 and run through Sunday, October 9.

Returning to our stage is Lyndsay Allyn Cox* (Barbecue, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark.. ), Barlow Adamson* (Be Here Now, The Thanksgiving Play, Chinglish), Shani Farrell (The Book of Will, Be Here Now), and Damon Singletary* (The Wiz, Peter and the Starcatcher, City of Angels ) along with the exciting Lyric Stage debuts of Jaime José Hernández, Brittani Jenese McBride, Dayenne CB Walters, and Sharmarke Yusuf*.

Scenic Design is by Jenna McFarland Lord, Costume Design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt, Lighting Design by Michael Clark Wonson, and Sound Design by Elizabeth Cahill.

Director Dawn M. Simmons says, "I love the way Lynn Nottage stacks the obstacles taking our hero from that deluxe apartment in the sky to the projects. I direct a lot of "hero's journey" plays. I love them because they remind me there is so much still to learn, so much to uncover and kick around and examine in this fascinating world we live in. Can you outrun your past, are you in control of your future? We see what we want to see and believe what we want to. We are the stories we create for ourselves. So what happens when those stories are blown-up? How do we understand what's real about ourselves, the world, and our place in it?"

Lyndsay Allyn Cox* (Undine)-Lyric Stage: Barbecue, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark.. The Huntington: Common Ground Revisited, Our Daughters, Like Pillars, Witch. Actors' Shakespeare Project: Bright Half Life. Greater Boston Stage Company: The Three Musketeers. Boston Playwrights' Theatre: Winter People. SpeakEasy Stage Company: Men on Boats. Moonbox Productions: Caroline, Or Change. Company One: The Overwhelming, Leftovers. Directing: Gloucester Stage: Tiny Beautiful Things. The Nora Theatre Company: Splash Hatch on the E Going Down. Film: Consumed (Directed by Sloane Turner). Education: BA in theatre performance with a minor in vocal music from Appalachian State University. Lyndsay is a 2022 Elliot Norton Award winning director and was named one of the ARTery 25 by WBUR's The ARTery in 2019. In the winter of 2022 Lyndsay will direct the New England premier of Chicken and Biscuits at The Front Porch Arts Collective. Lyndsayallyncox.com.

Barlow Adamson* (Accountant, Others) - Lyric Stage Company: Be Here Now, The Thanksgiving Play, Chinglish, Time Stands Still, Private Lives, Red Herring, Noises Off, Arms and the Man. Merrimack Repertory Theatre: The Villains' Supper Club. The Huntington: The Maiden's Prayer, A Month in the Country. SpeakEasy Stage Company: Small Mouth Sounds (Elliot Norton Award, Outstanding Ensemble), Kurt Vonnegut's Make Up Your Mind, Reckless, Almost Maine, Fuddy Meers. Greater Boston Stage Company: Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Nora Theatre Company: Photograph 51, Marjorie Prime, Operation Epsilon, On The Verge. Underground Railway Theater: Paradise, Yesterday Happened: Remembering H.M. Boston Playwrights' Theatre: Elemenopea (Elliot Norton Award, Outstanding Actor), The Honey Trap. Bridge Repertory Theatre: Sixty Miles to Silver Lake. Gloucester Stage Company: The Norman Conquests, Dinner With Friends.

Shani Farrell (Mother/Others) - Lyric Stage: The Book of Will (Elizabeth Condell/Anne Hathaway Shakespeare), Be Here Now (Patty Cooper), The Walking Plays Series 1, Episodes 3-6 (Sojourner), The Walking Plays Series 2/Greenway Series. Episodes 2 & 3 (Anne Frances). Stageloft Repertory Theater: Boeing Boeing (Gloria). Pilgrim Soul Productions: Vanya Sonya Masha Spike (Cassandra) Mainstage Theater Company: Noises Off (Mrs Clackett) The Umbrella Stage Company: Fences (Rose), Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Yitzhak). Worcester County Light Opera Club: Chicago (Velma Kelly). Theater at the Mount: Sister Act The Musical (Dolores Van Cartier). Mainstage Theater Company: Into the Woods (The Witch). Clark University Musical Theater Club: Avenue Q (Gary Coleman). Shani is a graduate of Fitchburg State University with a bachelor's degree in Communications/Theater. She currently attends Emerson College obtaining her MFA in theater education/applied theater. She has been nominated for EMACT DASH award for best supporting actress in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Smitty), and was an Irene Ryan nominee/semi-finalist in the 2015 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.

Jaime José Hernández (Hervé/Guy/Others) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream (CSC2). American Repertory Theatre: The Arboretum Experience. Hub Theatre Apollinaire Theatre Company: Romeo & Juliet. Zeitgesit Stage Company: Vicuña. Jaime is a founding member of Teatro Chelsea. Represented by: Model Club Inc. jaimejosehernandez.com

Brittani Jenese McBride (Stephie & others) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Gloucester Stage Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Titania/Hippolyta). Boston University School of Theatre: Marisol (The Angel), Passage (H). SpeakEasy Stage Company: The Inheritance (Assistant Movement & Intimacy Director). Brittani is a Bay Area native and recent graduate of Boston University. Instagram: @brittani.jenese | Website: www.brittanijenese.com

Damon Singletary* (Father/Others) - Lyric Stage: The Wiz (Uncle Henry/Ensemble), Peter and the Starcatcher (Lord Leonard Aster), City of Angels (Big Six/Studio Guard/Dr. Madril). Umbrella Stage Company: The Colored Museum (Actor 2), Head Over Heels (Basilius), Fences (Troy Maxson). The Gold Dust Orphans: A Grinchley Christmas Carol (Ghost of Christmas Present), The Ebonic Woman (Dr. Lowe Hanger). Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: Birdy (Rinaldi). Greater Boston Stage Company: