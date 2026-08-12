Photos: ROCK OF AGES At North Shore Music Theatre
The jukebox musical featuring hits by Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Poison and more continues in Beverly through August 23.
Check out photos of ROCK OF AGES playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru August 23, 2026, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.
Set in 1987 on Hollywood’s infamous Sunset Strip, ROCK OF AGES tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing her dreams of stardom. When their paths collide at the legendary Bourbon Room, sparks fly, but their love and ambitions are tested as the Strip faces destruction from greedy developers determined to silence the music. Bursting with heart, humor, and pure rock ‘n’ roll energy, this high-octane musical features the iconic hits of Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Poison, and more. ROCK OF AGES is a larger-than-life celebration of love, music, and the wild spirit of the 1980s that will have audiences singing along and ready to rock all night!
For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
Photo Credit: Paul Lyden
The cast of Rock of Ages
The cast of Rock of Ages
The cast of Rock of Ages
The cast of Rock of Ages
The cast of Rock of Ages
The cast of Rock of Ages
Nathaniel Hackmann and the cast of Rock of Ages
Chelsea Williams and the cast of Rock of Ages
The cast of Rock of Ages
Nathaniel Hackmann and the cast of Rock of Ages
Chelsea Williams and EJ Dohring
Evan Harrington and Matt DaSilva
The cast of Rock of Ages
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