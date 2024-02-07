Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A. MAN at the A.R.T.

The world premiere will run February 16 through March 10, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The newest A.R.T. world-premiere play is about one man’s gender transition amid a pivotal political moment in America. From acclaimed memoirist P. Carl and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Becoming a Man is a story about the courage—and the community—we need to become ourselves.

For fifty years, Carl lived as a girl and then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender, his transition puts everything—family, career, friendships—at stake. “This moving narrative illuminates the joy, courage, necessity, and risk-taking of his gender transition” (Kirkus).

Go inside rehearsals with the cast below!







