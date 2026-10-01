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Video: Go Behind the Scenes With the Company of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at The Huntington

See behind-the-scenes footage with the director and the cast of the production.

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The Huntington released a sneak peek behind-the-scenes mini-documentary of Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, featuring company interviews ahead of the shows performances!

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, directed by Huntington Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Loretta Greco, runs at The Huntington from Thursday, October 8 – Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Huntington Theatre.

Harper Lee's enduring classic To Kill a Mockingbird is adapted anew as Aaron Sorkin, the brilliant and beautifully idealistic creator of The West Wing and A Few Good Men, returns to writing for the stage.

The cast includes Karl Kenzler as Atticus Finch, Karen Killeen as Scout Finch, Benjamin Izaak as Jem Finch, Patrice Jean-Baptiste as Calpurnia, Andrew Stevens Purdy as Dill Harris, Rafael Jordan as Tom Robinson, Jesse Garlick as Horace Gilmer, Ken Cheeseman as Judge Taylor, Jackie Scholl as Mayella Violet Ewell, Liam Craig as Bob Ewell, Michael Poignand as Sheriff Heck Tate, Kyle Cameron as Link Deas, Aimee Doherty as Ms. Stephanie, Dill's Mother, and Mrs. Dubose, Jesse Hinson as Boo Radley and Mr. Cunningham, and Lewis D. Wheeler as Dr. Reynolds and the Bailiff.

When upstanding lawyer Atticus Finch seeks justice for a wrongfully accused man, he is tested by the limits of his virtue and the uneasy work of forgiveness in a world ruptured in two. Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize–winning novel has resonated powerfully for over six decades. What does it mean to revisit this beloved classic today with fresh eyes – to consider how far we've come, and how far we still need to go?

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