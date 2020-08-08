VIDEO: White Heron Theatre's Student Company Creates Montage of MACBETH's 'Tomorrow and Tomorrow...' Monologue

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This comes after the students took a Shakespeare workshop this summer led by Jimmy Calitri and Joe Short.

The White Heron Theatre's Student Company on Nantucket participated in a Shakespeare workshop this summer led by Jimmy Calitri and Joe Short.

Each student worked on the "Tomorrow and tomrorow...." monologue from Macbeth and then the monologues were edited together to make a poignant, short video that is relevant for the state of today's teenagers living through the health crisis.

Check out the video below!

