VIDEO: Cris Eli Blak Performs 'HOPE: Living as a Black Man in America' as Part of BSC's Black Voices Matter

BSC's Black Voices Matter's June Artist of the Month is Cris Eli Blak for HOPE: Living as a Black Man in America.

Watch below:

'Cris Eli Blak is a multi-hyphenate artist known for his work on the stage, page and screen. His performance piece HOPE: Living as a Black Man in America was produced by Louisville Arts Network, Lifeline Theatre and Mx Mellona. As a writer he is the recipient of the Christopher Hewitt Award in Fiction, a Pushcart Prize nomination and honors from Negro Ensemble Company, A Is For, Vectis Radio, Arts After Hours, Clocktower Players and Worldfest Houston International Film and Video Festival. He co-wrote the dance-theatre hybrid piece The Movement for the Louisville Ballet as part of their Choreographer's Showcase. He has had work produced, performed and/or published Off-Broadway (Urban Stages, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), West Coast (Theatre of NOTE, Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, Theatre West, Left Edge Theatre), Collegiate (Columbia University, York College of Pennsylvania, Academy of Arts University, Wellesley College), London (The Quean's Company, Flawstate), Australia (Melting Pot Theatre), Ireland (Eva's Echo Theatre Company), and Canada (Ryerson Community Theatre). He is developing new work with Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre, Derby City Playwrights, The Road Theatre, Imaginarium Theatre Company, Teatro Milagro and Et Alia Theater. He was the resident playwright at Fosters Theatrical Artists Residency and continues to strive to create and take part in work that reflects the world that we live in, with all of its different and diverse colors, creeds and cultures.'