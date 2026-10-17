UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME Featuring Nicole Talbot To Perform At Club Café

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After a sold-out Club Café debut, Nicole Talbot returns with - UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME - an afternoon of powerhouse vocals, humor, heart, and unapologetically big dreams.

Nicole is a transgender singer and actress and has her sights set on some of musical theatre's biggest stages. And she's building that future the only way she knows how: by showing up fully, boldly, and unmistakably as herself.

Through Broadway favorites, contemporary musical theatre, and a few unexpected surprises, UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME celebrates the audacity to dream, the courage to take up space, and the freedom that comes from becoming more of who you truly are.

Nicole celebrates the thrill of wanting something extraordinary - and having the courage to go after it.

Because some dreams aren't meant to be quiet.

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Brunch Doors: 11 AM, Show: 11:30 AM at Napoleon Room at Club Café, Boston.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 14 Days 11 Hrs 34 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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