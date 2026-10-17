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UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME Featuring Nicole Talbot To Perform At Club Café

The concert will take place on October 25h.

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UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME Featuring Nicole Talbot To Perform At Club Café

After a sold-out Club Café debut, Nicole Talbot returns with - UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME - an afternoon of powerhouse vocals, humor, heart, and unapologetically big dreams.

Nicole is a transgender singer and actress and has her sights set on some of musical theatre's biggest stages. And she's building that future the only way she knows how: by showing up fully, boldly, and unmistakably as herself.

Through Broadway favorites, contemporary musical theatre, and a few unexpected surprises, UNAPOLOGETICALLY ME celebrates the audacity to dream, the courage to take up space, and the freedom that comes from becoming more of who you truly are.

Nicole celebrates the thrill of wanting something extraordinary - and having the courage to go after it.

Because some dreams aren't meant to be quiet.

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2026 -  Brunch Doors: 11 AM, Show: 11:30 AM at Napoleon Room at Club Café, Boston.

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