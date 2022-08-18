Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Twisted Pine Returns To Club Passim For A Long-Anticipated Hometown Performance

Twisted Pine will perform at Club Passim on September 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM.

Twisted Pine Returns To Club Passim For A Long-Anticipated Hometown Performance

Boston's own Twisted Pine is coming back to Club Passim after a long summer on the road. The award-winning bluegrass Americana group will debut new songs with a combination of their own hits and covers. Tickets for the September 14 show are now available at clubpassim.org.

Twisted Pine is Kathleen Parks on five-string fiddle and lead vocals, Dan Bui on mandolin, Chris Sartori on upright bass, and Anh Phung on flute. Playing under the influence of Jerry Douglas, Bela Fleck, Sierra Hull, The Wood Brothers, and Lake Street Dive, the group jumps the boundaries of bluegrass and Americana to deliver their own style of music.

Their most recent album "Right Now" is a cosmic map of the new and glistening journeys of Twisted Pine. This full-length album features the sass of zero-gravity pop, the grooves of 2 AM funk jams, and the astral flute and shoobedoos of 70s radio. "Right Now" is a classic slap-in-the-face to one's past; aiming to shut the careless mouth of an ex. Produced by Twisted Pine and Dan Cardinal at Dimension Sound in Boston's Jamaica Plain, the album has garnered widespread attention from the press.

In 2021, the group took home the "Americana Artist of the Year" award at the Boston Music Awards - their second time receiving this honor after winning in 2018.

Twisted Pine will perform at Club Passim on September 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now for $22 and can be purchased at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

All guests at Club Passim must show proof of vaccination before every show and are required to have a booster if their last vaccination was more than 6-months ago. These policies are subject to change. For updates please visit passim.org.





