Tony Winner John Lloyd Young To Play Provincetown's Crown & Anchor August 13

Tony- Grammy-winning performer John Lloyd Young to Provincetown will appear one night only Tuesday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre with music director Tommy Faragher.

The event is part of the star-studded lineup of the 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series. Tickets are now on sale for the Series, which takes place this summer in Provincetown, MA at The Crown & Anchor's Paramount Theatre and Town Hall Auditorium.

Film, stage and concert artist, John Lloyd Young, is a Tony and Grammy winner, multi-Platinum recording artist and Presidential Appointee. As the original "Frankie Valli" in Broadway's Tony award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, Young garnered unprecedented accolades form the New York and national media, going on to become the only American actor to date to win all four major Broadway Leading Actor in a Musical honors for a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Award. Young starred in Jersey Boys on London's West End, and was hand-picked to reprise his role in the Warner Bros. film adaptation, becoming one of only a select-few actors in entertainment history to take his Tony-winning role to the big screen.

As a concert artist, Young has taken his expertly-curated repertoire of classic pop and R&B to filled-to-capacity rooms, thrilling his audience with a "disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere" (The New York Times). He has played The White House, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Hollywood Bowl, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Mar-a-Lago, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Country Club, New York's Café Carlyle, Feinstein's in NY and San Francisco, Radio City Music Hall, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and New Year's Eve in Times Square.

Tickets are now on sale both for general admission seating and special VIP packages. Pricing and additional information available online at www.onlyatthecrown.com, by phone at 508-487-1430, or at the Crown & Anchor box office, 247 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA.





