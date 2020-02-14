Tir Na Remounts Mark Doherty's TRAD This Spring At BCA

In 2010, Tir Na Theatre staged Mark Doherty's TRAD to critical acclaim and "sold out" audiences. Artistic Director Colin Hamell is thrilled to announce Tir Na's remounting of what the Boston Globe called "the quintessential Irish play" April 29 to May 17 at Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre.

Under the direction of Carmel O'Reilly, the cast features Nancy E. Carroll, Colin Hamell, and Derry Woodhouse. Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 PM; Fridays and Saturdays, 8 PM; and Sundays, 3 PM (Press Opening: Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 PM). Tickets are $35. For tickets, visit bostontheatrescene.com or call 617-933-8600. For more information visit, tirnatheatre.com.

A fable about tradition in a mad place, TRAD offers a hilarious tale of hundred-year-old Thomas and his even more improbably ancient Da. When Thomas reveals he fathered a son in a long-ago fling, the pair set off across the Irish countryside to find the unknown child, with nothing more than a hobble and limp to help them on their journey.

The creative team includes Carmel O'Reilly (Director), John Malinowski (Lights) Kathy Rushe (Costumes), and original music by Jim Doherty. The cast features Nancy E. Carroll (Sal, Father Rice), Colin Hamell (Thomas) and Derry Woodhouse (Da).

Mark Doherty was born in Dublin and made a name for himself on the city's stand-up comedy scene in the 1990s. An actor and writer, his breakthrough play 'Trad' won an Edinburgh Fringe First and a BBC Radio Drama Stewart Parker Trust Award in 2004. Doherty has written for radio and television and won the Tiernan McBride International Screenplay award for his first film 'A Film with Me In It' in 2006.

Tir Na's mission is to produce new and contemporary works and to bring those productions to theaters and screens throughout Europe and the United States. Unrestrained by place or style, Tir Na is open to all contemporary plays and will consider any venue for production.





