Tina Packer Publishes New Audiobook TALES FROM SHAKESPEARE

Shakespeare & Company's Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer has teamed up with local audiobook publisher Alison Larkin to produce a new audiobook, Tales from Shakespeare. The audiobook includes ten short stories, written and recorded by Ms. Packer, based on the plays of William Shakespeare. It is published by Alison Larkin Presents.



"We are passionate about bringing the classics to today's listeners in fun, relevant, and easy-to-listen-to audiobooks," says publisher Alison Larkin. "As soon as I learned that Tina had turned ten of Shakespeare's plays into short stories, I knew they would make for an entertaining and important audiobook. I asked Tina if she would narrate it herself. Fortunately, she said YES!"



Director, actor, and Shakespearean expert, Tina Packer has adapted ten of Shakespeare's most popular plays into short stories, retold in modern language. Her introduction, included on the audiobook, provides the listener with information about Elizabethan England and Shakespeare's life and work.



"These are such good stories; they have value for us at any age. I've written them so that 5-year-olds, or 13-year-olds, or 103-year-olds will enjoy them," said author Tina Packer. "Now it might be that parents will sit with their children and listen to Twelfth Night, but will save Macbeth for the following year, or sneakily listen to King Lear by themselves! And everyone loves listening to the foolery of Puck, the passion of Romeo and Juliet, and the bravery of Rosalind as she dresses up as a boy and teaches her lover how to woo her/him. The stories are for us, for all time. I hope people will enjoy them as much as I do."



In reviewing the stories the School Library Journal stated: "Packer captures the essence of the playwright's words and ideas, placing them in concise and clearly told stories...A treasure trove of well-told tales."



Stories included in Tales from Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, King Lear, As You Like It, Macbeth, The Tempest, Othello, Twelfth Night, and Romeo and Juliet.



Tales from Shakespeare is available everywhere audiobooks are sold.

