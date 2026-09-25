Tim Charron to Open for 38 SPECIAL at Indian Ranch

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Rhode Island native Tim Charron will open for 38 Special at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, October 3, 2026 as part of the Sun Cruiser Summer Concert Series season finale. Tim's music is considered "Country Rock with a Twist of Lime." Known for his high-energy, arena-style shows, Tim blends modern country, classic rock & roll, and a whole lot of beach-bar spirit. He has established a dedicated New England fanbase and has become a favorite at Indian Ranch, where he has performed multiple times in previous years.

If you asked Tim to name some of his greatest influences he would cite musical greats like Jimmy Buffett, Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Chesney, and Zac Brown. However, one of the greatest influences on his life (and in his music) has come from Mother Nature herself, the beach.

“Growing up in Rhode Island was great,” Tim said. “Half of the time we were in the city, and the other half we were in the sticks. We were always summering at Matunuck Beach in Rhode Island and that's where I developed my fascination with the beach/ocean lifestyle.”

This lifestyle has permeated itself into the singer's sound propelling him to a career that has led to sharing the stage with Bret Michaels (Poison), Willie Nelson, the Charlie Daniels Band, Clint Black, Sara Evans, Dustin Lynch, Rodney Atkins, Darryl Worley, Randy Travis, Big & Rich, Chris Young and many other artists who have reached the peak of the musical mountain. Tim last performed at Indian Ranch in 2022 on a bill with Trace Adkins.

With a fire for performing, and a sound that makes you want to move while giving you the feeling of complete euphoria, it's clear to see why fans are flocking to Tim Charron… a country rocker in a prime position to continue serving up greatness for many years to come.

The afternoon will kick off with Dan Lawson Band on the Indian Ranch Corral Stage. Dan's reputation as one of America's premier guitar players speaks for itself. He and his style have evolved into a charismatic blues-rock sound like no other. Dan was inducted into The New England Music Museum in 2023.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

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