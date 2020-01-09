Tickets Are on Sale for The Un-Common Theatre Company's FROZEN JR.

Tickets are now available for The Un-Common Theatre Company's Young Performers Production of Frozen JR., being presented at the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield, March 6-8, 2020. Tickets may be purchased online at www.uncommontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 800-838-3006.

Do you want to build a snowman? You'll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as "Love Is an Open Door," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "Let It Go," as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart!

The talented cast of 31 kids in grades 1-6, is guided by Director and high school senior Matt Neary (Mansfield, MA), Choreographer and high school junior Cate Lightbody (Walpole, MA) and Music Director Christine Kasparian (Easton, MA). Performances are Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 7 at 2pm and Sunday, March 8 at 2pm at The Qualters Middle School, 240 East Street, Mansfield, MA. Tickets sold in advance are $15 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets purchased are the door are $15 for both adults and students. For Un-Common Members, groups of 10 or larger or handicapped seating, please email tickets@uncommontheatre.org.





