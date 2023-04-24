Three Shows Added To The Indian Ranch Summer Concert Lineup

Three new shows have been added to the 2023 Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will perform on Saturday, June 17, 2023, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel perform on Friday, August 18, 2023, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers return to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through May 5th.

For Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes - 'comfortable' has never been a word associated with their brand of raucous, roots-tinged rock and bluesy reverie. The Jukes have more than 30 albums on their resume, thousands of acclaimed live performances across the globe, and a vibrant legacy of classic songs that have become "hits" to their large and famously-dedicated fan base. Just last year, the iconic Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes released the highly acclaimed SOULTIME!, their first new studio CD of all original material in five years, on Leroy Records. SOULTIME! celebrates the transformative power of '70s soul music and represents a return to - as Southside sings - "just letting the music take us away". This latest release encapsulates everything that fans cherish about Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The pattern of horns plus rhythm - each song painted with catchy choruses, top-notch string arrangements and gospel charged vocals - keeps on coming.

With a decades-long successful career, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to deliver their soul-searing brand of raucous blues and R&B, with material mined from their many albums, featuring hits like "I Don't Want To Go Home," "Love On The Wrong Side Of Town," "The Fever," "This Time It's For Real," "Talk To Me" and their definitive fun-time cover of "We're Having A Party". The Jukes' legendary high-energy live performances always satisfy with their classic blend of Stax-influenced R&B and gritty, Stonesy rock and roll.

Face 2 Face is the U.S.A.'s 1st and longest-running tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John...Taking turns at an onstage piano, the dual tribute artists of the Billy Joel/Elton John Face-2-Face Tribute Show conjure the beloved songsters in both sound and image. Backed by some the best and most sought after musicians in the business, Levittown NY native MIKE SANTORO's fingers flash up and down the keys on "Angry Young Man" before he belts out high-energy Billy Joel classics such as "Movin Out," "Scenes From An Italian Restaurant" and more.

Following Santoro's set, of the roughly three-hour show, Ronnie Smith dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the '70s to the present. Timeless anthems such as "Tiny Dancer" and the epic treasure "Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding" mixed with more whimsical material such as "Crocodile Rock" and the fictional rock-group narrative "Bennie and the Jets".

For the 3rd act, both artists hit the stage for THE grand finale, trading the spotlight with more of the best of Billy Joel and Elton John. For over a decade, this event is not one to be missed!

On the evening of December 1, 1973 at The University of Delaware's Lane Hall, a guitarist, a drummer, and their rhythm guitarist set up on the small bandstand. Though the three-piece band had only rehearsed once or twice, guitarist George Thorogood and drummer Jeff Simon had been bashing out covers of songs they loved - including "No Particular Place To Go," "Madison Blues," and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"- in suburban Wilmington basements since they were teens.

Five decades, more than 8,000 performances, and over 15 million albums later, on any given night on any stage in the world, few bands can still rock the house like George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

For Thorogood, Simon, and long-time Destroyers Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach, their Bad All Over The World - 50 Years of Rock Tour will be a celebration like no other. For the past half a century - and with no signs of slowing down - they've kicked ass with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour; delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL; opened club gigs for Muddy Waters and stadiums for The Rolling Stones; and remain one of the most reliable/formidable live acts in the world.

Then there's an ongoing legacy unlike any in Rock history: By reverently reinventing obscure blues, country and R&B tracks by icons that include Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker and Hank Williams - via now-classic hits like "Who Do You Love?," "Boogie Chillun," and "Move It On Over" - George & The Destroyers have kept the music of these American Masters alive for the MTV Generation and beyond. And with his own smash originals such as "I Drink Alone," "Gear Jammer," and the ultimate badass anthem "Bad To The Bone," Thorogood and band have forged a one-of-a-kind career built on humor, fervor and six-string swagger delivered with equal parts fire and fun.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Changes in Latitudes on June 3rd, Get The Led Out on June 10th, Kip Moore on June 11th, Chase Rice on July 1st, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 9th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 15th, The Mavericks on July 22nd, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 23rd, Stephen Marley on July 27th, Fitz and The Tantrums on July 29th, Yachtley Crew on July 30th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 4th, Randy Houser on August 12th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 13th, The Pike Hairfest on August 19th, The Pike RokFest on September 9th, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 24th, and Aaron Lewis on October 1st. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes on Saturday, June 17, 2023, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on Friday, August 18, 2023, and George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Saturday, September 2, 2023 go on-sale Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.