The Young Company Winter Festival Takes the (Virtual) Stage With Greater Boston Stage Company

The Young Company Winter Festival 2021, performed by actors in grades 1-12, may look a little different this year, but it retains the great joy, dedication, entertainment, and hard work of years past. Winter Festival 2021 is the culmination of six weeks of rehearsals by the students and their professional directors and stage management teams. This year's Festival showcases two terrific virtual productions: family-friendly The Phantom Tollbooth and the adapted for Zoom production She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms, both available to stream Friday, February 5th through Sunday, February 7th.

Based on the classic children's novel by Norton Juster, The Phantom Tollbooth follows Milo, a bored ten-year-old, who finds a magical tollbooth in his room. Joining forces with a watchdog named Tock, Milo drives through the tollbooth's gates and sets forth on an unforgettable mission to save Rhyme and Reason in the Kingdom of Wisdom! This family-friendly play full of colorful and fantastical characters is perfect for all ages and is a delightful introduction to theatre for younger audiences. Directed by Sydney Grant and Stage Managed by Shauwna Grillo.

Adapted specifically for our times, She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms tells the story of Agnes. After losing her sister, Agnes is all alone and It's dangerous to go alone...When going through old memories, Agnes discovers a notebook from her sister's ongoing Dungeons and Dragons game. With a strong desire to connect to the sister she lost, Agnes embarks on an epic and glorious quest to embrace her inner-geek, save a lost soul, and come to terms with her sister's passing. This action-packed adventure contains some mature content and language. Recommended for ages 13+. The script can be made available if you would like to read before purchasing tickets. Directed by Director of Education Tyler Rosati and Stage Managed by Molly Burman.

Performances:

Links to watch The Young Company Winter Festival 2021 will be live from Friday, February 5th through Sunday, February 7th.

Tickets for The Young Company Winter Festival 2021: Single tickets: $10. Group tickets: $15. We hope that if you are watching with a friend or family members that you will purchase the group rate. Tickets may be purchased on the Greater Boston Stage Company website at www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Full production credits: The Phantom Tollbooth by Susan Nanus. Based on the book by Norton Juster. "The Phantom Tollbooth" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms by Qui Nguyen. "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com