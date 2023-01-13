Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Young Company Winter Festival Steals The Spotlight At Greater Boston Stage Company

This season, The Young Company Winter Festival presents three fully staged productions.

Jan. 13, 2023  
The Young Company Winter Festival, performed by students in grades 4-12, brings together budding young artists and their professional teams to present jaw dropping storytelling at its finest.

This season, The Young Company Winter Festival presents three fully staged productions. Our students will seize the day in Disney's Newsies Jr., take a trip to Bikini Bottom in The SpongeBob Musical, and tackle the Tony award-winning musical Fun Home. Running February 9th through 18th, 2023.

NEWSIES

Performed by Young Company student actors in grades 4-8.

Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Book by Harvey Fierstein
JR. Script Adaptation by David Simpatico

Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys' expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what's right. Inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, and including the now-classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies JR. is a timeless story full of spirit and heart.

Directed by Sydney Grant. Music directed by Rose Mooney. Choreographed by Jill Tokac. Stage managed by Sarah Simon. Costume design by Rebecca Glick.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Performed by Young Company student actors in grades 7-12.

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg
Book by Kyle Jarrow
Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Directed by Autumn Blazon-Brown. Music directed by Jordan Oczkowski. Choreographed by Liana C. Percoco. Stage managed by Emily Fitzgerald. Costume design by Rebecca Glick.

FUN HOME

Performed by Young Company student actors in grades 10-12.

Music by Jeanine Tesori
Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron
Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Contains strong language and adult themes. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Directed by Demi DiCarlo. Music directed by Lea Peterson. Stage managed by Cassie Lebeau. Costume design by Rebecca Glick.

The Young Company Winter Festival program and design team also includes Weylin Symes (Producing Artistic Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Stephen Zubricki IV (Festival Production Manager), Alex White (Festival Production Manager), Rachel Rose Burke (Set Designer), Matthew Cost (Lighting Designer), Jennifer Butler (Properties Master), Kate Bell (Scenic Charge). Set constructed by New England Scenic.



