The Young Company At GBSC Stages XANADU In One Day To Benefit Scholarship Program

After last season's successful 24-Hour Musical: Legally Blonde, The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage will embark on another epic (and speedy) journey to stage a musical in just 24 hours! Students and staff will work as a collaborative creative team to stage, costume, and tech an entire production that will be performed for the public at 3:00pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The clock will start counting down at 3pm on Friday, September 20th, on the quest to stage this year's hasty production: Xanadu! Based on the movie of the same title, Xanadu will roller skate directly into your heart with magic, Greek muses, forbidden romances, and endless legwarmers. The fun never stops in this hilarious story filled with an electrifying score of chart-topping hits including "Evil Woman," "I'm Alive," and "All Over the World."

This fundraising event puts the old saying, "The show must go on!" to the test! Will our cast and crew finish in time? How many people will play that Olivia Newton John character? Do legwarmers still look good? Only one way to find out!

Under the supervision of GBSC's Director of Education Tyler Rosati and Education Associate Ceit Zweil, a portion of all proceeds from the 24-Hour Musical will go to Fund-A-Need, the scholarship program that supports Young Company students throughout the year by removing financial barriers to participation.

Fifty local Young Company actors will be featured in the 24-Hour Musical: Xanadu: Becca Murphy (Billerica); Roza Biewald (Cambridge); Emma Spignese-Smolinsky (Danvers); Evan Bernstein (Boston); Taylor Zweil (Framingham); Maeve Pleuler (Gloucester); Kaveesh Pathak (Lexington); Elizabeth Daly (Lynnfield); Harry Bennett, Audrey Keating (Malden); Katerina Xanthopoulos (Northwood, NH); Anastasia Penta, Abby Weiner, Jack Durant, Abigail Gauch, Adelaide Hickey, Linus Latta Giuliana, Zachary Latta Giuliana, Phillip Murray, Lili Ravins, Chrysanthie Jumper (Melrose); Casey Vieira (Reading); Victoria Baker (Revere); Gianna Bonavita, JengAun Chou, Amanda Grose, Shelagh Liljander. Abigail Martin, Alexandra Murphy, Chloe Nasson, Sydney Vallone (Stoneham); Melydia McCall, Monica O'Brien, Jordan Raimo, Alana Zimon (Wakefield); Samar Johar (Wilmington); Maya Albanese, Salena Wang, Georgia Keeler, Hope Kingdon, Caroline Linskey, Riley Simpson, Rebecca Vernaglia (Winchester); Conor Long, Gretchen Magill (Woburn).

Single Tickets for 24-Hour Musical: Xanadu are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





