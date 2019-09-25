The Umbrella Kicks Off Bold Theater Season In New State-Of-The-Art Facility

The Umbrella Stage Company is pleased to announce its 2019/2020 season, including an expanded six-show lineup staged in two newly constructed theaters at 40 Stow Street, as well as a variety of flexible new ticketing and subscription offerings.

In its inaugural season as a newly minted professional company, the award-winning team led by Producing Artistic Director Brian Boruta is dedicated to bringing bold, daring and innovative theater to regional audiences. From tap-dance fueled spectacles to a cutting-edge folk-punk premiere and socially engaged dramas, the season is perhaps The Umbrella's most ambitious and unique to date, and promises to showcase the capability and versatility of its new venues.

The lineup includes: The musical extravaganza, 42nd Street; August Wilson's classic Fences; the New England regional premiere of Hundred Days; the timely and moving Bent; the beloved Disney title, Tuck Everlasting; and War Paint, the true-to-life story of Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein, starring Boston's leading ladies, Leigh Barrett and Shana Dirik.

The shows will rotate between The Umbrella's brand-new 344-seat proscenium-style Main Stage and a flexible 80-100 seat Black Box performance space. Designed for comfort, accessibility and sustainability, the new facilities are part a $20 million dollar capital campaign which broke ground in 2017, and also house newly refinished artist studios, classrooms, dance studio, ceramics wing, art gallery and outdoor exhibition space.

Each venue is fully equipped with state of the art lighting, sound, and projection equipment. The Main Stage will feature a full fly system, unobstructed sight lines, and a custom-designed orchestra facility. Support spaces such as expanded green rooms, set shop, and storage will support performances across both stages.

The Umbrella has also expanded its options for ticketing, with special pricing on season subscriptions, groups, and convenient new Flex Passes - flexibly scheduled, transferable ticket bundles that can be redeemed all at once or one at a time.

See http://TheUmbrellaStage.org





