Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

The Town and The City Festival Reveals First Lineup For 2024

The festival runs Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 4 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

The Town and The City Festival Reveals First Lineup For 2024

 The Town and The City Festival,  the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell, MA set to take place Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th, announced the first set of performers scheduled for 2024.  

Two- day passes go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10:00AM with a special Black Friday price of just $45 through November 30th at The Town and The City Festival Two-Day Pass Tickets | Lowell, MA | The Town & The City Festival (etix.com

Inspired by the adventurous spirit of Lowell native Jack Kerouac, the Fifth Annual edition of The Town and The City Festival fill the venues of the Mill City with a diverse roster of like-minded performers.   Confirmed musical performers  include Americana singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, Alec Ounsworth’s Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, one of England’s most enduring singer-songwriters Robyn Hitchcock,  and Boston-based indie-pop, rock, funk, and soul The Q-Tip Bandits. 

Also on the 2024 festival lineup are Akrobatik, Awntay, Burp, Colleen Green, D-Tension and The Secrets, Drug Deal Gone Rad, Duck Island, Emily Oveson, Evelynroze & The Thorz, Fantastic Cat, Fee the Evolutionist, Fiesta Melon, Fish House, Frank Morey, Impossible Dog, ISMAY, Jen Kearney, Kid Afternoon, Linnea’s Garden, Muck and The Mires, One Fall, Orbit, Rick Berlin & The Nickel & Dime Band, Roger Miller, Saplin, Scott Pittman and The Deluxe Fiasco, Sofia Talvik, Subpunch, Syd Straw, Tell, The Chelsea Curve, The Roscoes, The Shirts & Shoes, Tysk Tysk Tysk, WLKRZ. Additional artists will be announced in early 2024.  

The Town & The City Festival takes place at more than a dozen venues throughout downtown Lowell, including  Academic Arts Center, Mill No. 5 (including The Overlook and Luna Theater), Taffeta (at Western Ave. Studios), Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, Christ Church United, The Old Court, The Thirsty First (formerly CNCPT6), The Worthen Cafe, Gallery Z, Smokehouse Tavern, Lala Books, Brew’d Awakening, and Navigation Brewery. 

The Town and the City Festival is produced by Porter Productions and the Jack Kerouac Foundation with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.   

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27  at venues across Downtown Lowell.  Two-Day Passes are on sale November 17th through 30th at a Black Friday special price of $45.   For tickets and info visit  The Town and The City Festival Two-Day Pass Tickets | Lowell, MA | The Town & The City Festival (etix.com


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Tony Award- Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024 Photo
Tony Award- Winner Santino Fontana To Perform In Worcester In 2024

Following Broadway in Worcester's sold-out concert this past fall with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Tony Award Winner Santino Fontana heads to the Jean McDonough Arts Center's BrickBox Theater on Friday, March 1, 2024.

2
The Royal Ballet to Perform at Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival for the First Time in 2024 Photo
The Royal Ballet to Perform at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the First Time in 2024

The Royal Ballet of the United Kingdom, will appear at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the first time, as the company's sole stop in the United States in 2024.

3
Swinging Steaks Will Play a Hometown Show at The Spire Center For Performing Arts Photo
Swinging Steaks Will Play a Hometown Show at The Spire Center For Performing Arts

Roots Rock band Swinging Steaks will play at the Spire Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, February 10. Fueled by singer/songwriters Jamie Walker, Tim Giovanniello, and Jim Gambino, the group's material explores a rich diversity of musical Americana from full tilt rockers to mandolin-driven melodies and soulful ballads.

4
AN HOUR WITH ELEANOR Adds Performances in the Black Box Theater Photo
AN HOUR WITH ELEANOR Adds Performances in the Black Box Theater

Due to popular demand, the Sold Out run of “An Hour With Eleanor” will offer patrons two additional opportunities to see the show on the weekend following Thanksgiving. Performances have been added on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Dinosaur World Live in Boston Dinosaur World Live
Emerson Colonial Theatre (1/14-1/14)
Message In A Bottle in Boston Message In A Bottle
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/26-3/30)
Let's Celebrate in Boston Let's Celebrate
Emerson Paramount Black Box (11/18-11/18)
Head Over Heels in Boston Head Over Heels
Fitzgerald Theatre (12/01-12/10)
Company in Boston Company
Boston Opera House (4/02-4/14)
Clue in Boston Clue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (4/30-5/05)
Moby Dick in Boston Moby Dick
Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage (1/23-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You