The Town and The City Festival Reveals First Lineup For 2024

The Town and The City Festival, the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell, MA set to take place Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th, announced the first set of performers scheduled for 2024.

Two- day passes go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10:00AM with a special Black Friday price of just $45 through November 30th at The Town and The City Festival Two-Day Pass Tickets | Lowell, MA | The Town & The City Festival (etix.com)

Inspired by the adventurous spirit of Lowell native Jack Kerouac, the Fifth Annual edition of The Town and The City Festival fill the venues of the Mill City with a diverse roster of like-minded performers. Confirmed musical performers include Americana singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah, Alec Ounsworth’s Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, one of England’s most enduring singer-songwriters Robyn Hitchcock, and Boston-based indie-pop, rock, funk, and soul The Q-Tip Bandits.

Also on the 2024 festival lineup are Akrobatik, Awntay, Burp, Colleen Green, D-Tension and The Secrets, Drug Deal Gone Rad, Duck Island, Emily Oveson, Evelynroze & The Thorz, Fantastic Cat, Fee the Evolutionist, Fiesta Melon, Fish House, Frank Morey, Impossible Dog, ISMAY, Jen Kearney, Kid Afternoon, Linnea’s Garden, Muck and The Mires, One Fall, Orbit, Rick Berlin & The Nickel & Dime Band, Roger Miller, Saplin, Scott Pittman and The Deluxe Fiasco, Sofia Talvik, Subpunch, Syd Straw, Tell, The Chelsea Curve, The Roscoes, The Shirts & Shoes, Tysk Tysk Tysk, WLKRZ. Additional artists will be announced in early 2024.

The Town & The City Festival takes place at more than a dozen venues throughout downtown Lowell, including Academic Arts Center, Mill No. 5 (including The Overlook and Luna Theater), Taffeta (at Western Ave. Studios), Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, Christ Church United, The Old Court, The Thirsty First (formerly CNCPT6), The Worthen Cafe, Gallery Z, Smokehouse Tavern, Lala Books, Brew’d Awakening, and Navigation Brewery.

The Town and the City Festival is produced by Porter Productions and the Jack Kerouac Foundation with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at venues across Downtown Lowell. Two-Day Passes are on sale November 17th through 30th at a Black Friday special price of $45. For tickets and info visit The Town and The City Festival Two-Day Pass Tickets | Lowell, MA | The Town & The City Festival (etix.com)