The Theatre Institute Brings URINETOWN To The Orpheum Stage

"A bad title can ruin a show pretty good," says the character Little Sally in the opening scene of Urinetown the Musical. That may be true, but it hasn't stopped The Theatre Institute of the Hockomock Area YMCA from producing this satirical dark comedy. The show will play at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th at 7 PM.

Tickets are available through the theater's website (www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org) and all seats are reserved.

The cast is compromised of 21 local high school students who have been rehearsing at the Mansfield Arts and Education Center since January.

The plot of Urinetown centers around a city that has been plagued with a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Catherine Middelmann, a senior at Franklin High School, plays the brash gatekeeper of the public amenity, Penelope Pennywise. "Urinetown is so much more than just a show about pee," says Middelmann. "Granted, it is somewhat centered around using public bathrooms, but more than that, it's about fighting for what you feel is right, finding love in places where it seems impossible, and laying it all on the line for the people who mean the most to you."





