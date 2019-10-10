The Strumbellas To Headline 92.5 The River's 16th Annual RiverFeast

Boston's Independent Radio, 92.5 the River, today announced The Strumbellas will headline the 16th annual RiverFeast Concert, scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury, MA. The annual benefit event will raise funds for The Greater Boston Food Bank, helping to address issues of food insecurity faced by many across Massachusetts. Tickets for the event are $135 and $165 and are available at https://theriverboston.com/attend/riverfeast/

Formed in 2008, the Strumbellas are an indie rock band from Canada. Their full-length debut album My Father and the Hunter was nominated for a 2013 Juno Award. Their follow-up album We Still Move on Dance Floors won a 2014 Juno Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year and the band's song Spirits from their third studio album won the 2017 Juno Award for Single of the Year. The band's fourth studio album Rattlesnake was released in March 2019.

"We are thrilled to have The Strumbellas join us for one of our most important events of the year," said Allison Conway, music director for The River. "RiverFeast is not only a great event, it truly has an impact for families across the region who struggle with food insecurity. At this time of the year, when we have so much to celebrate, it's important to us to help out others who are facing hard times."

The event will feature a cocktail hour and a silent auction followed by a harvest-themed buffet dinner. Jason Spooner, a multi-award-winning New England-based songwriter will open the show.

All net proceeds will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. The Greater Boston Food Bank helps feed children and families, veterans, college students, the elderly and working adults in 190 eastern Massachusetts cities and towns.

"Food insecurity in Massachusetts hurts people of every age and background. We are incredibly grateful to the River and its listeners for supporting our efforts for the past 15 years," said Catherine D'Amato, GBFB President & CEO. "Their generosity makes a difference every year, to our friends, neighbors and colleagues who struggle with feeding themselves and their families."

RiverFeast is supported by Stop & Shop, Fred C. Church, Salem Five Bank, Team Nissan, The Lighting Center at Rockingham Electric, Bells Foods, The Massachusetts Bar Association and The Minor Cord.

"RiverFeast continues to grow, year after year," continued Conway. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors and to the Blue Ocean Event Center and Blue Ocean Music Hall for their support of the event."





