The Spire Center for Performing Arts Announces New Shows

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA, has announced four new shows. Due to popular demand, Magical Mystery Doors have added a second show on November 4 at 6:00 pm.

In addition, Massachusetts native Neil McGarry returns home for his solo performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on December 17. Antje Duvekot will perform on January 26, and Karen Morgan will present an evening of comedy on February 2. Tickets for all of these shows go on sale Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 6:00 am, atClick Here.

Magical Mystery Doors a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. The 8:30 PM show is already sold out.

Actor Neil McGarry returns, for the 10th year, to his award-winning, a solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol bringing the show home to Plymouth and the Spire Center For The Arts on December 17th, 2023. Directed by Ross MacDonald, McGarry's performance was named "Best Of Boston" by critic Jules Becker and won "Best Solo Performance" from the Independent Reviewers of New England in 2014.

Since 2013, McGarry has been on the road with A Christmas Carol, touring New England, the East Coast, and Europe. 2018 and 2019 saw A Christmas Carol on stages across the continent and the U.K. 2021 and 2022, McGarry brought A Christmas Carol home to the U.S. for two sold-out seasons and December 2023 now beckons with performances currently booked at Spire Center For The Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Saco River Theatre River in Buxton, Maine, as well as Cotuit Center For The Arts and the Academy Playhouse, both on Cape Cod.

Antje Duvekot has extensive touring experience, often crisscrossing the US and Europe. She has played at some of the top festivals, including The Newport Folk Festival, the Mountain Stage, Philadelphia and Kerrville Festivals. Internationally, she's headlined the Celtic Connections Festival in Scotland and the Tonder Festival in Denmark. She's the winner of some of the top songwriting awards, including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the prestigious Kerrville (TX) "Best New Folk Award," and, in one of the nation's top music markets, the Boston Music Award for "Outstanding Folk Act," three of the top prizes in the singer-songwriter world.

Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her professional comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television's "Search for the Funniest Mom in America." Karen has two comedy specials on Dry Bar Comedy: "Rub Some Dirt On It" (2023) and "Go Dawgs!" (2020). Her latest audio album, "Cocktails in Pajamas," is now available on streaming platforms. Her TV appearances include comedy shows like "Gotham Comedy Live" and national TV ads for companies like Wal-Mart and Zyrtec.

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center this month include Marshall Crenshaw: 40 Years in Showbiz Tour! on September 21, ProgJect on September 22, Paul Nelson Band on September 23, Td Bank Lobby Series: Shaun England Band on September 28, Johnny A Trio on September 29, and The Ultimate Variety Show Vegas Top Impersonators The Edwards Twins on September 30.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.