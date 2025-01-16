The Spire Center Will Host Concert Showcasing Renowned Photographer Barry Schneier’s Photo Book

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned photographer Barry Schneier and Boston Globe arts reporter James Sullivan will come to the Spire Center for Performing Arts for an evening of imagery, conversation and music on February 13th. The evening will feature performances by area artists Naomi Westwater and Kim Moberg, both of whom are showcased in Schneier’s new coffee table book “The Song Is Still Being Written,” a collection of photos and narratives capturing stories of singer-songwriters, past, present, and future who have made the Boston/Cambridge area their home for artistic development. The show is presented by The Antonia and Vladimir Kulaev Cultural Heritage Fund. Copies of the book will be available for purchase the night of the show.

Over the course of four years, Barry and James photographed and interviewed more than three dozen artists whose careers were born in this region. Through intimate portraits and their own words, readers are able to meet great songwriters such as Lori McKenna and Tom Rush, national stars including Josh Ritter, Peter Rowan and Patti Griffin, local favorites like Mark Erelli, and music legends such as Jim Kweskin and Joan Baez.

Naomi Westwater (she/they) is a queer, Black-multiracial singer-songwriter and producer from Massachusetts. They weave in and out of Folk music, flirting with rock and jazz. She was nominated for a 2021 Boston Music Award for Best Singer-Songwriter. Naomi's 2021 EP Feelings was featured in Under The Radar, WBUR, Vanyaland, WGBH, Allston Pudding, and The Bluegrass Situation.

Kim Moberg is an award winning Alaska native (Tlingit) singer/songwriter who suffered a lifetime of debilitating stage fright. In 2014 set out to overcome that stage fright and wrote her first song. Kim has released 3 albums, the most recent being “The Seven Fires Prophecy Suite for Humanity”, a project that ties ancient Anishinaabe prophecies to our current social environment. Her 4th album “All That Really Matters” will be released this year.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Comedy Night with Brian Glowacki on Sarah Martin on January 16, Little Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute) on January 17, Crystal Ship (tribute to The Doors) on January 18, O’Neal Armstrong on January 23, Ryan Montbleau on January 24, Vapors of Morphine on January 25, The Shady Roosters on January 26, Rachel Summer and the Travelling Light on January 30, and Amanda Carr with the Ken Clark Organ Trio on January 31.

