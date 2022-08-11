The Randy Andy's Return to New England for a Cape Cod Mini Tour
Executive Producer, Cape Cod native, and The Food Network's Alison Mahoney (Evita, Ragtime, The Singing Baker) just announced HEAT WAVE: The Randy Andys mini tour Tuesday, August 23 at the Cotuit Center for the Arts, Wednesday, August 24 at Wellfleet Preservation Hall, and Thursday, August 25 at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Provincetown.
Come see what BroadwayWorld hails as "musically stunning and comedically brilliant."
The Randy Andys is a post-modern homage to The Andrews Sisters. Singing contemporary songs - Lizzo, Kesha, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Janelle Monáe - with a wink and a nod to a bygone era featuring Broadway's biggest and brightest starlets.
The Randy Andys has an incredible female-identifying rotating cast. The August shows star Sarah Bass (Eugene Onegin, Into the Woods), Alison Mahoney (Show Boat, A Little Night Music), Allyssa Yost (Sunday in the Park, Rocky Horror), and beloved local pianist John Thomas (Sundays at Five, Fulbright Scholar) on the keys. Directed by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Mamma Mia!, Annie), music Arrangements by Adrian Ries (Band's Visit), and choreographed by Gina Daugherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).
Tuesday, August 23, 7:30 PM
Cotuit Center for the Arts
4404 Falmouth Road, Cotuit, MA 02635
For Tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/the-randy-andys-2022
Wednesday, August 24, 5 PM
Wellfleet Preservation Hall
355 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667
https://www.wellfleetpreservationhall.org/calendar
Thursday, August 25, 7 PM
Unitarian Universalist Meeting House
236 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5537060
Additional cast and creative team information, as well as upcoming Randy Andys shows can be found on our website - www.TheRandyAndys.com.