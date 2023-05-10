The Provincetown Theater to Offer New “30 Under 30” Ticket Special for the 2023 Season 

Building a bridge to make theater accessible to all generations, 30 Under 30 is a ticketing program for younger audiences on Cape Cod.

Ringing in its 60th year, The Provincetown Theater has announced 30 Under 30, a new ticketing initiative, in which any person 30 years of age or under may buy discounted tickets to our mainstage productions: Casa Valentina, the 4-Star Solo Show Festival, The Fantasticks, The Gale: Beware the Siren's Song, and What the Constitution Means to Me. The Provincetown Theater is committed to making their playhouse, at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, an accessible and enjoyable experience year round for all.

For those wanting to use the new ticketing initiative, they are able to purchase tickets online using the '30under30' code or directly from the box office. The Provincetown Theater is dedicated to developing new audiences after shutdowns from COVID-19, with Gary Garrison, the Provincetown Theater's Managing Director, citing, "it is really important for the theater to reach out into the community and build new audiences. From locals, to summer residents, to high school and college kids, to the new retirees, we are working diligently to find programming that will engage audiences and compel them to come back to the theater now that the pandemic is over."

For further information and updates, please follow @ptowntheater on Facebook and Instagram, or visit Click Here. Box Office: 508.487.7487.

For the 2023 season, for the safety and protection of our staff, actors, and audiences, we are recommending masking during performances, but it is not required at this time. We have masks available in the theater. And, please know that our staff is fully vaccinated.

The Provincetown Theater is owned and managed by the Provincetown Theater Foundation (PTF). A community arts institution, the Provincetown Theater is a 501c3 not-for-profit performing arts center, producing year-round entertainment on the tip of Cape Cod in Provincetown, MA, the Birthplace of Modern American Theater.




