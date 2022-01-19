The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Appoints Producer Adam Weinstock As Executive Director

The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival has announced the appointment of veteran Broadway producer Adam Weinstock as Executive Director. Adam is the Co-owner of Red Spear LLC and president of Creative Concept Productions. He also serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of EAT - Emerging Artists Theatre. He has extensive experience in live theater, having produced over 100 shows over the past 25 years, including nearly three dozen productions in Provincetown since 1999.

As Executive Director, Adam will oversee administrative matters for the Festival including development, marketing, public relations, sales, and staffing.

Patrick Falco, Festival Board President, points out the continuity of the hire. "Adam's been advising us since 2009, took a Festival show to Dublin in 2010, and another Festival production to LaMama in 2011. For ten years we've been hoping he would expand his role with us." David Kaplan, Festival Curator and Co-founder, adds "2022 is a good year for Adam to come onboard. This September, our 17th Season is an overview of Williams' work. The audience, the staff, the artists, and Adam -- all of us get to review the breadth of what inspires us."

The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival was founded in 2006 in Provincetown-the birthplace of modern American theater-where Williams worked on many of his major plays during the 1940s. The Festival is the nation's largest performing arts festival dedicated to celebrating and expanding an understanding of the full breadth of the work of America's great playwright. Theater artists and patrons from around the United States and from dozens of countries have come together to produce and enjoy classic and innovative shows that celebrate Williams' enduring influence in the 21st century, hosted by venues throughout the seaside village. https://www.twptown.org/