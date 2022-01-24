The Outlaws Come to Indian Ranch This Summer

The Outlaws will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, January 29 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Friday, January 28 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 4th for just $20.

Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws - known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies - became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band's first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting and Hurry Sundown - featuring such rock radio favorites as 'There Goes Another Love Song', 'Green Grass & High Tides', 'Knoxville Girl' and 'Freeborn Man' - would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era. Known as 'The Florida Guitar Army' by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, Eagles and The Rolling Stones. Henry Paul left after the group's third album to form The Henry Paul Band for Atlantic Records, and later co-founded the multi-Platinum country trio Blackhawk. Over the next 20+ years, The Outlaws would experience rampant personnel changes, tonal missteps, ill-fated reunions and bitter trademark battles that left fans - not to mention Paul and Yoho - frustrated and saddened. And with the tragic deaths of co-founding members Frank O'Keefe and Billy Jones in 1995, and especially songwriter/vocalist/lead guitarist Hughie Thomasson in 2007, it was feared that The Outlaws' trail had come to an end.

The Outlaws are now headed back on the road, back on the radio and back into the hearts of fans nationwide. "I'm seeing this thing we've had for more than four decades be exposed to whole new audiences," Monte Yoho says. "We're having a second life as a band, and it feels better than ever. Best of all, I'm still doing it with some of the same people I've known for most of my life."

Along with founding members Paul and Yoho, the band features several of Southern Rock's most respected veterans: Keyboardist/vocalist Dave Robbins is a co-founding member of Blackhawk and has written hit songs for artists that include Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers and Eric Clapton. Longtime Outlaws' bassist/vocalist Randy Threet has performed with Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis and Blackhawk, and is familiar to TV audiences from USA Network's 'Nashville Star'. Lead guitarist Steve 'Grits' Grisham was a member of the Soldiers Of Fortune era Outlaws, as well as a noted songwriter whose tracks include The Henry Paul Band's Top 40 hit, 'Keepin' Our Love Alive'. Co-lead guitarist Dale Oliver is one of Nashville's most versatile producers/songwriters/musicians and was formerly Blackhawk's lead guitarist and bandleader for more than 10 years, co-writing their hit 'Almost A Memory Now'.

The Outlaws' live shows -vividly captured in their 2016 double album Legacy Live - are blazing 2+ hour tributes to the band's rich history and fiery rebirth. Classic tracks and fan favorites from the first three albums - as well as The Henry Paul Band's definitive 'Grey Ghost' - share the spotlight with new songs that are already being embraced by audiences. "I think our new material goes back to those first three classic albums, when the band was proud of its influences from country, blues and jazz," says Paul. "Plus, Steve and Dale have honored and maybe even stepped up the legacy of the 'guitar army'. Fans are coming away from shows feeling a renewed part of the Outlaws experience."

"Our goal is to unite the fans and bring the band back into the light. In a way, this is like a second chance at my first love. It's about finishing what we started." For Henry, Monte, Dave, Randy, Steve and Dale, it's also about a band of brothers who love playing their own brand of rock, and who 40+ years ago first got the chance to share it with the world.

For The Outlaws, it's still about the music. And now more than ever, it's about pride.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets for The Outlaws on Saturday, June 11, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $20, through February 4th. Gates for The Outlaws will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.