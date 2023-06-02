The North End Music & Performing Arts Center and Boston Festival Orchestra Perform LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Tickets are now available for Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th at 7:30 PM. 

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) Opera Project in collaboration with Boston Festival Orchestra presents Mozart’s classic opera Le nozze di Figaro in a reimagined 1950s American setting, with two performances at the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts in Cambridge. Tickets are now available for Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th at 7:30 PM.  Premiere tickets are $75, regular tickets are $35, and student pricing is $25; all can be purchased online Click Here 

Collaborating for a second time after sold-out performances of Sondheim’s Into the Woods in 2022, NEMPAC is pleased to once again partner with Boston Festival Orchestra.   Featuring stage direction from Boston-based director, dramaturg, and designer, Brenda Huggins, NEMPAC will transform The Dante Alighieri Society into the lavish mansion of the famous Conte and Contessa Almaviva, set in 1950s Cambridge.  A whirlwind day of comedic calamity ensues as the couple makes their way to the altar, navigating complex social hierarchy, challenging gender roles, and uncovering surprise love triangles. 


NEMPAC Opera Project’s Le nozze di Figaro is an intimate and colorful mid-century modern inspired production of Mozart’s beloved masterpiece.

According to Director Brenda Huggins, “Le nozze di Figaro has been brought to the stage again and again for over 200 years for a reason: the timeless themes of class struggle, romance, comedy, and a libretto set to some of the most moving and memorable music ever written. As a theater maker, I am interested in stories that challenge us to reflect on our culture and the status quo, and encourage a more equitable and just society. Our production set in the mid-20th century explores these themes with a modern lens, inspired by colorful pop art from the era that protests the hierarchy of ‘fine art,’ much in the same way that Figaro and Susanna challenge the Count's status and power.” 
 

Boston Festival Orchestra’s Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, Alyssa Wang, brings Mozart’s score to life, saying, “I am honored to collaborate with NEMPAC for this year's Opera Project, especially with such a stellar cast and gifted group of musicians from the Boston Festival Orchestra. Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro is such a significant work, both in its sustaining power to entertain audiences across centuries and in the power of Mozart's incredible score. Some of Mozart's best and most memorable melodies are in this opera, and I can't wait for audiences to see the talents of this cast and orchestra!”

Now in its 12th Season, NEMPAC Opera Project has been delighting audiences with opera for over a decade and looks forward to presenting this classic Mozart comedy.




