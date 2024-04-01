The Mike Casano Quartet, Gary Hoey, And More Are Coming To The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced four new shows today. Jazz supergroup The Mike Casano Quartet will perform on May 2, world-renowned blues rock guitarist Gary Hoey on June 28, and legendary folk musician Peter Yarrow on July 26.

On August 10, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Greg Hawkes will be joined by Eddie Japan, an indie pop rock band from Boston for a night of music by The Cars. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 6, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Mike Casano is a drummer, producer, writer, educator, and DJ based in New England. Mike graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2000 and has since performed with The Drifters, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Mainieri, George Garzone, the New England Philharmonic, and many more. Over the years, Mike has opened up for Brandi Carlile and Blood Sweat & Tears and has played live on TV and radio in Boston. He has helped write the theme songs for the Ronnie Mund Block Party (Howard Stern) and the Planet Mikey Show (WEEI sports radio; podcast). Mike has over 22 years of experience teaching private and group lessons, percussion ensembles, marching band drumlines, jazz rhythm section clinics, and master classes.

Gary Hoey was born in Lowell, Massachusetts. At fourteen, Gary often lingered outside Boston's Berklee College of Music, making friends and offering to pay for lessons. To devote his time to music, he dropped out of high school and began playing Boston's local clubs and teaching guitar to other young players. The rock guitarist's first break came in 1987 when auditioned for Ozzy Osbourne for an audition (he didn't get the job) and encouraged him to move to the West Coast. From there, Gary has been performing for over three decades, and has released twenty albums.

Peter Yarrow's talents as a creative artist—both with the legendary trio Peter, Paul & Mary and as a solo performer—are frequently directed at using music to convey a message of humanity and caring. His gift for songwriting has produced some of the most moving songs from Peter, Paul & Mary, including "Puff, the Magic Dragon," "Day is Done," "Light One Candle," and "The Great Mandala." As a member of the renowned musical trio, Yarrow has earned multiple gold and platinum albums and numerous Grammys.

As the keyboardist for the legendary Boston band The Cars and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, Greg Hawkes forged the sound of rock's New Wave. Pioneering and pushing the limits of technology and sequencing in the late 70s and through the 80s, Greg cemented the synthesizer's place in rock and pop music, and his contribution has influenced countless artists since. Greg has been a sought-after session and touring musician and has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Todd Rundgren, and The Turtles. 2016 Greg produced the 2017 album Golden Age by Boston based band Eddie Japan. This eventually led Greg and the band to join forces to create a night of music by The Cars featuring a set list curated by Greg.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 6, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

About The Spire Center For Performing Arts

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.