The Lyric Stage Has Announced Their 2020-2021 7-Play Season

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston has announced its 2020-21 season, the first full season under new Artistic Director, Courtney O'Connor. 2 musicals, 5 plays, all directed by women.

Artistic Director Courtney O'Connor says, "In my short time here at the Lyric Stage, I've come to feel so connected with our audiences. They care so deeply about the characters onstage and the actors who inhabit them. Their investment in theatrical art makes every night a celebration."

THE 2020-21 SEASON RUNS LATE AUGUST 2020 THRU EARLY JUNE 2021

EVITA

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed & choreographed by Rachel Bertone

August 28 - October 4

This Tony-winning musical charts Eva Peron's meteoric political climb that unites her native Argentina while nearly driving it into a military coup.

THE LIGHT

By Loy A. Webb

Directed by Dawn M. Simmons

October 16 - November 8

On the night of their engagement, Genesis and Rashad's relationship splinters as a gift of concert tickets forces them to reveal long-buried secrets, threatening their future happiness.

A co-production with the Front Porch Arts Collective

THE BOOK OF WILL

By Lauren Gunderson

Directed by Courtney O'Connor

November 20 - December 20

In the wake of Shakespeare's death, his company of actors unite to preserve the plays they performed, narrowly rescuing the iconic playwright from obscurity. A love letter to Shakespeare, the power of art, and the stage.

FIRES IN THE MIRROR

By Anna Deavere Smith

Directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian

January 8 - February 7

Actor Maurice Parent animates 26 characters in Anna Deavere Smith's epic play, helping us to understand the African-American and Jewish frissons leading to the 1991 Crown Heights riot.

BE HERE NOW

By Deborah Zoe Laufer

Directed by Courtney O'Connor

February 19 - March 14

A romantic comedy in which two damaged souls ask themselves how much they're willing to risk for love and meaning.

ALL MY SONS

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Rebecca Bradshaw

March 26 - April 25

In Arthur Miller's classic, a young couple is kept apart by the ghosts of family and the sins of a father. A story of lies, greed, love, and loss.

LEGALLY BLONDE

Book by Heather Hach

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

Directed by Leigh Barrett

May 7 ­- June 13

In this frothy musical, Elle Woods proves that blonde is a state of mind, as she accomplishes much more than anyone - herself included - thought possible.

are now on sale for the 2020-21 season which runs from August, 2020 through June, 2021. Patrons can choose 3, 4, 5, 6, or all 7 plays. Prices start at $138 and offer savings of up to 27% off regular ticket prices and free ticket exchange privileges. 7-play subscribers get a special loyalty bonus worth up to $160. Call or email the Box Office for details.

617.585.5678 boxoffice@lyricstage.com lyricstage.com





