The Lyric Stage Company of Boston Presents THE LIGHT

The Light by Loy A. Webb takes the audience inside a relationship as a newly engaged couple navigates the revelation of long-kept secrets while the power of love is tested. This enthralling, surprising, and thought provoking play will have audiences talking long after they have left the theater and closes the 2021/22 Season featuring the Lyric Stage directorial debut of Jacqui Parker, who has been onstage in past shows including Miss Witherspoon, Follies, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.

On the night of their engagement, long-simmering discord bubbles to the surface for Genesis, a Principal at a Chicago charter school and Rashad, her firefighter boyfriend of two years. Long-buried secrets and painful revelations threaten to splinter the couple's relationship when a gift of concert tickets is given. What should be one of the happiest days of their life begins to unravel, layers of truth and doubt are peeled away, and the power of love and reconciliation is tested.

Performances begin Friday, June 3 and run through Sunday, June 26.

Returning to our stage is Dominic Carter* (Twelfth Night) and Yewande Odetoyinbo* (Breath & Imagination, The Wiz, Little Shop of Horrors) known for her unforgettable roles in Lyric Stage musicals and now making a triumphant dramatic turn in a heart-stopping role.

Scenic Design is by Baron E. Pugh**, Costume Design by Jez Insalaco**, Lighting Design by Elmer Martinez, Sound Design by Owen Meadows.

Director Jacqui Parker says, "I am always thrilled when I have the opportunity to direct a universal play that includes the humor, banter, cultural music, and complexities of love. The Light is important because, like other well-written plays, it crosses the divides of race, religion, gender, and age. The relationship between Genesis and Rashad is filled with really cool banter that has a jazzy, soulful blues quality to it. The play has its secrets, but its foundation is love and having the courage to love-if only we could all be so brave. This play, with this talented cast and team of designers, is my theater song. It haunts me day and night and changes from moment to moment. I will no doubt leave a piece of my soul on this sacred stage, one of my favorite places in the world. I practically grew up here. Lyric Stage is my family."



In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/

On Friday, June 3, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code LIGHT5.

Lyric Stage is requiring all its guests to show proof of vaccination: either a physical vaccination card or a legible photo, including a copy on your phone, of the vaccination card. You will be required to show proof of vaccination each time you visit the Lyric Stage.

A mask that fits snugly over your mouth and nose must be worn to gain entrance to the theater and for the duration of the performance. The CDC recommends surgical masks worn alone (or in combination with a cloth mask on top) or a higher grade (such as KN95) and avoiding the use of a cloth mask by itself. At our staff's discretion, you may be asked to change out the mask you arrive in for a CDC recommended procedural mask provided to you by our Front of House team.

We are not implementing physical distancing inside the theater. However, our box office will be happy to help you select tickets which are farther away from others with options whether upon your arrival or when purchasing tickets.

Please visit https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/subscriptions/47th-season-faq/ which will be updated regularly with the most current information.