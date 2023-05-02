Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Colaboratorio is hosted by Northwest Children's Theatre, Portland State University, and World Stage Theatre.

May. 02, 2023  

The Latinx Theatre Commons Announces Participants In The 2023 Designer & Director Colaboratorio

The Latinx Theatre Commons has announced the participants selected for the 2023 LTC Designer & Director Colaboratorio which takes place from 28 June - 2 July, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. Colaboratorio is hosted by Northwest Children's Theatre, Portland State University, and World Stage Theatre.

Colaboratorio is a five-day series of learning opportunities designed to encourage authentic creative expressions and collaboration between Latinx designers and directors. This event will foster alternative communication models for production teams, challenging the typical director-driven model. The LTC received over 100 applications which were all reviewed by the event co-champions Tara Houston (Ashland, OR), Daniel Jáquez (San Diego, CA), Dámaso Rodríguez (Portland, OR), and Pamela Rodríguez-Montero (Santa Cruz, CA), and LTC Producer Jacqueline Flores.

"The selection process was rigorous as we were committed to discussing every application," the co-champions shared. "It took many hours on zoom to narrow down the pool and select a cohort of 37 participants (6 directors, 24 designers, and 7 scholars/documentarians). Having scholars/documentarians on site was a priority for us and we trust it will result in a sharing of knowledge and resources with the field and as a learning opportunity for future collaborations. We are looking forward to gathering this group in Portland and to the conversations that will ensue throughout the residency. "

The selected participants are:

Directors:

Francisco Garcia, Tamanya M. M. Garza, Miranda Gonzalez, Rulas A. Muñoz, Tlaloc Rivas, Benito Vasquez

Designers:

Anthony Almendarez, Sonia Alvarez, Carmen Amon, Jorge Arroyo, Tania Barrenechea, Alex Vásquez Dheming, Mariana C. Fernandez, Michael Shane Flores, Blanca Forzan, Luis Garcia, Pedro L. Guevara, Alejandro Melendez, Susana Monreal, Laura Moreno, Noel Nichols, Eme Ospina-López, Ash Parra, Daniel Pinha, Luzet Romo, Azaria Jade Rubio, Jesse J. Sanchez, Efrain Schunior, Frank J. Oliva, Dominique Zaragoza

Scholars/Documentarians:

Carla Della Gatta, Mateo Hernandez, Dolissa Medina, Carl(os) Roa, Daphnie Sicre, Linnea Christina Valdivia, AnaSofía Villanueva

Colaboratorio marks the thirteenth convening produced by the LTC since its founding in 2012, when a group of eight Latinx theatremakers, led by Karen Zacarías, gathered at Arena Stage in Washington, DC under the auspices of what is now HowlRound Theatre Commons to reimagine the American Theatre as a space that welcomes and champions the work of Latinx theatremakers. That group partnered with Latinx theatre communities from across the country to create a dedicated steering committee of over thirty practitioners who worked together with HowlRound to produce the first LTC National Convening, held in October 2013 at Emerson College in Boston. The 2013 LTC National Convening was an historic event, bringing together nearly eighty practitioners in the largest gathering of Latinx theatremakers in over twenty-five years. After the convening, the Steering Committee self-determined to continue working, expanded membership, and began looking to future projects. The LTC has now grown into a national volunteer-driven movement of Latinx and allied theatremakers working to establish a strong, visible, equitable, and inclusive network of over 6,300 constituents, championed by thirty-eight active Steering Committee members and thirty-four Advisory Committee members. In June 2017, the LTC was awarded the Peter Zeisler Memorial Award by Theatre Communications Group (TCG), which recognizes an individual or organization whose work reflects and promotes ingenuity and artistic integrity, exemplifies pioneering practices in theatre, are dedicated to the freedom of expression, and are unafraid of taking risks for the advancement of the art form. The LTC is committed to producing events and dialogue through a commons-based approach to ensure their methods are intersectional and diverse, and that their impact on the field, and on the lives of practitioners, is lasting.



