The Huntington Announces New Date Extension For THE BLUEST EYE

The Huntington announces a second date extension for The Bluest Eye, a stunning production based on the American classic novel by Toni Morrison. Due to high ticket demand, the production now runs through March 26, 2022 at The Huntington's Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA. Digital access to the filmed performance begins February 14 and is available until April 9, 2022.

Written by Lydia R. Diamond (Stick Fly on Broadway and The Huntington, Smart People at The Huntington), the play reimagines Morrison's haunting and powerful first book for the stage. As previously announced, director Awoye Timpo (In Old Age at New York Theatre Workshop, Good Grief at the Vineyard Theatre), has transformed The Wimberly Theatre for the production. Inspired by the storytelling circles of Black rituals, audiences will be seated in a circle surrounding the actors for the show (a seating map can be found here.)

A new calendar with additional dates and showtimes can be found below.

Tickets to in-person performances and to a digital recording of the performance start at $25. Season ticket packages and FlexPasses are also now on sale:

online at huntingtontheatre.org

by phone at 617-266-0800; or in person at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, 527 Tremont Street, South End, Boston

Select discounts apply:

$10 off: season ticket holders

$30 "35 Below" tickets for patrons 35 years old and younger (valid ID required)

$20 student and military tickets (valid ID required)

Tickets are $20 for each patron and their guests. To reserve tickets please email access@huntingtontheatre.org, call ticketing services at 617-266-0800, or visit us in person at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, 527 Tremont Street, South End, Boston. Accessible performances are supported in part by the Liberty Mutual Foundation.