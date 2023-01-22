Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Hanover Theatre Repertory to Present JUDITH and THE CRUCIBLE Readings at the Brickbox Theater

The Hanover Theatre Repertory to Present JUDITH and THE CRUCIBLE Readings at the Brickbox Theater

Artistic director Livy Scanlon brings Judith and The Crucible, two women-led staged readings to the stage to celebrate Women's History Month.

Jan. 22, 2023  

The Hanover Theatre Repertory will continue its inaugural season with the upcoming pair of experimental readings coming to the Brickbox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center. Artistic director Livy Scanlon brings Judith and The Crucible, two women-led staged readings to the stage to celebrate Women's History Month.

Judith (March 13)

Judith, a new play by Katie Bender, directed by Brendon Fox with original concept and performance by THT Rep's artistic director Livy Scanlon, will play one night only on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. A 75-minute solo show, Judith imagines a world in which Shakespeare's sister dresses in drag and heads to London to save her brother's reputation. There, she pursues work as a poet, discovering the pleasures and pitfalls of passing as a man in a patriarchal, politically charged, deeply divided nation.

The Crucible (March 29 - April 2)

On the heels of Judith's visit, THT Rep will present a staged reading of The Crucible by Arthur Miller from March 29 - April 2. An iconic modern classic, The Crucible dramatizes the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s and was originally written in response to the McCarthy-era "witch hunt" of the 1950s. THT Rep's experimental twist is that all characters, male and female, will be played by women.

About The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep)

A new initiative of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, THT Rep creates dynamic theatrical events made in and for Worcester with a focus on classics, modern classics, and classics-inspired works. Click here to learn more.

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts (WCPA), a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THT) and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition (WCC), manages Worcester's BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC). All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.




Seal to Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to Boch Centers Wang Theatre in May Photo
Seal to Bring 30th Anniversary Tour to Boch Center's Wang Theatre in May
GRAMMY award-winning global icon Seal will embark on a massive 30th Anniversary Tour across North America this spring. Produced by Live Nation, he will team up with longtime producer and trusted collaborator Trevor Horn, who will take on the role of musical director for the run of shows.
Live Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard Square Photo
Live Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard Square
From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM every Sunday,  Passim will be serving up brunch favorites like French Toast and Eggs Benedict as well as vegan options with the backdrop created by some of the best musicians from the greater Boston area
Award Winning Multi-Instrumentalist Sarah Blacker Returns To Club Passim Photo
Award Winning Multi-Instrumentalist Sarah Blacker Returns To Club Passim
The incredibly talented Sarah Blacker returns to Club Passim in Harvard Square on February 4th for her first Boston area show in three years. Blacker will be joined by her band as she introduces new songs and shares some stories from a life of music.
THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup Photo
THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup
The Town and The City Festival has announced the full lineup for the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.

More Hot Stories For You


Live Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard SquareLive Music Brunch Returns To Club Passim In Harvard Square
January 21, 2023

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM every Sunday,  Passim will be serving up brunch favorites like French Toast and Eggs Benedict as well as vegan options with the backdrop created by some of the best musicians from the greater Boston area
THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full LineupTHE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup
January 20, 2023

The Town and The City Festival has announced the full lineup for the two-day music and arts festival set to take place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th in event spaces, bars, cafes and galleries throughout downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in FebruaryPAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE is Coming To Wang Theatre in February
January 20, 2023

PAW Patrol Live! 'Heroes Unite' is coming to Boston's Wang Theater February 11 & 12 for five shows
Sheila E Comes to City Winery Boston For Two Shows Next MonthSheila E Comes to City Winery Boston For Two Shows Next Month
January 20, 2023

Percussion icon and Prince collaborator Sheila E will play 2 shows at City Winery at 6pm and 9:30pm on Friday, February 10.  Playing with “A band that can go wherever we need to, whatever genre. New Orleans grooves, jazz, funk, or pop songs,” Sheila E's performance will include both her classics and new works.  
City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023City Winery Hosts Two Month-Long Fundraiser Celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month 2023
January 20, 2023

This February and March, City Winery will host its inaugural two month-long initiatives, respectively titled, “Still I Rise” in celebration of Black History Month and “Fierce Light” honoring women and gender justice at its clubs across the country including Boston.
share