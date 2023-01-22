The Hanover Theatre Repertory to Present JUDITH and THE CRUCIBLE Readings at the Brickbox Theater

The Hanover Theatre Repertory will continue its inaugural season with the upcoming pair of experimental readings coming to the Brickbox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center. Artistic director Livy Scanlon brings Judith and The Crucible, two women-led staged readings to the stage to celebrate Women's History Month.

Judith, a new play by Katie Bender, directed by Brendon Fox with original concept and performance by THT Rep's artistic director Livy Scanlon, will play one night only on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. A 75-minute solo show, Judith imagines a world in which Shakespeare's sister dresses in drag and heads to London to save her brother's reputation. There, she pursues work as a poet, discovering the pleasures and pitfalls of passing as a man in a patriarchal, politically charged, deeply divided nation.

On the heels of Judith's visit, THT Rep will present a staged reading of The Crucible by Arthur Miller from March 29 - April 2. An iconic modern classic, The Crucible dramatizes the Salem Witch Trials of the late 1600s and was originally written in response to the McCarthy-era "witch hunt" of the 1950s. THT Rep's experimental twist is that all characters, male and female, will be played by women.

About The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep)

A new initiative of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, THT Rep creates dynamic theatrical events made in and for Worcester with a focus on classics, modern classics, and classics-inspired works. Click here to learn more.

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts (WCPA), a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THT) and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition (WCC), manages Worcester's BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center (JMAC). All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.