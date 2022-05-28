The Hanover Theatre Repertory Returns with 2022-2023 Lineup

Born in response to the pandemic, The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) established itself as a new initiative of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (THTC). THT Rep's 2020-2021 offerings included three wildly different projects: The Edgar Allan Poe Double Header, A Christmas Carol: Reimagined and Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, which played free and open to the public on the Worcester Common.

Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, THT Rep will return with a fully staged production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, a limited run remount of The Edgar Allan Poe Double Header, a staged reading of Arthur Miller's The Crucible featuring an all-female cast and a party-performance called The Marvelous Party, inspired by Noël Coward and featuring popular numbers from the musical theatre canon and beyond.

Plans for THT Rep's 2022-2023 lineup have been in development since the close of Julius Caesar. During that same time, THTC's team reopened The Hanover Theatre itself, continued the robust programming of The Hanover Theatre Conservatory and brought the new BrickBox Theater fully online. With all those moving parts, and with COVID continuing its unpredictable course, the progress made on THT Rep was methodical, if nonlinear.

"Troy Siebels [president and CEO, THTC] and I worked through at least six iterations of what THT Rep's 2022-2023 could look like," explains Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director of THT Rep. "I'm thrilled with the lineup we've settled on. It affirms THT Rep's commitment to creating dynamic theatrical events focused on classics and classics-inspired works. It will allow the community to get to know me better as an artistic director and, more importantly, for me to get to know them as an audience."

"THT Rep not only furthers the mission of The Hanover Theatre at large," Siebels adds, "but also helps manifest the vision of the BrickBox Theater as a home for professional straight plays in Worcester."

About The Hanover Theatre Repertory

An initiative of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, The Hanover Theatre Repertory engages, entertains and energizes audiences with dynamic theatrical events made in and for Worcester, with a focus on classics, modern classics and classics-inspired works. Learn more at our The Hanover Theatre Repertory on our website.

About The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance, and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations, and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown

Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

The Hanover Theatre Conservatory cultivates individual attention, ignites creativity and inspires confidence through arts education. The Conservatory offers passionate teaching artists who inspire and nurture personal growth and expression, studios with sprung floors for classes, rehearsals, small performances and master classes, state-of-the-art tech and costume labs for advanced education in stage craft and design, master classes with incredible guest artists and national touring productions, performance opportunities on The Hanover Theatre's world-class stage and with THT Rep, financial aid to ensure access to arts education regardless of financial means and continuing education programs for adults. Many students have gone on to pursue the arts in college at institutions such as Emerson College, Boston University, NYU, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Berklee College of Music, Hofstra, Hartt School at the University of Hartford, Marymount Manhattan College, Syracuse University and more.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts and, on behalf of the Worcester Cultural Coalition, manages Worcester's new BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.