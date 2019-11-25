The Hanover Theatre Carolers Bring Holiday Cheer To Faneuil Hall And More

The Hanover Theatre Christmas Carolers return this holiday season for several performances throughout the Worcester area, celebrating the theatre's 12th annual production of A Christmas Carol.

Led by Worcester native Steve Gagliastro, the professional vocal quartet was "created to spread holiday cheer throughout Massachusetts with music and storytelling that would even warm the heart of Ebenezer Scrooge," said Annie Kerins, co-director of the group.

Appearances this year include:

Holiday Festival of Crafts at the Worcester Center for Crafts on Saturday, November 30

WBZ Holiday Spectacular at Faneuil Hall on Tuesday, December 3

Christmas in Charlie's at Assumption College on Wednesday, December 4

Festival of Lights on the Worcester Common on Friday, December 6

Sutton Chain of Lights on Saturday, December 7

Grafton Celebrates the Holidays at the Grafton Common on Sunday, December 8

UMass Memorial University Campus on Tuesday, December 10

The Willows and Beaumont at The Willows on Wednesday, December 11

Southgate at Shrewsbury on Thursday, December 12

Nuovo Restaurant on Friday, December 13

Julio's Liquors on Saturday, December 14

Southbridge Conference Center on Thursday, December 18

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Sunday, December 15 - Monday, December 23, generously sponsored by Assumption College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Now its second decade under the direction of Troy Siebels, The Hanover Theatre's president and CEO, this innovative adaptation features more magic than ever before. Jeremy Lawrence of TV's "Blacklist" returns for his final year as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's brilliant production, filled with timeless music, colorful costumes and spectacular lighting and scenery. The production also offers musical accompaniment by New England's largest theatre pipe organ.

Tickets to A Christmas Carol start at $28, with discounts available for theatre members and groups of ten or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.





