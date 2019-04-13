The Hanover Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of TAP DOGS, Due to Medical Issues Among Cast Members

The Hanover Theatre has released a statement on Twitter, as well as its website, stating that all remaining performances of Tap Dogs have been cancelled, due to medical issues sustained by multiple cast members.

The theatre's site states:

Unfortunately, due to serious medical issues sustained by several cast members, all remaining performances of Tap Dogs have been canceled. We sincerely apologize and thank you for understanding that, due to the nature of live performance, occasionally things happen that are beyond our control. Refunds will be processed by the box office over the next several days and may take a few additional business days to reflect on your statement depending on your bank's processing times. If you purchased your tickets in person at the box office by cash or check please call the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) to arrange your refund.

Tap Dogs is a 75-minute show combining the strength and power of workmen with the precision and talent of tap dancing. Whether they are in water, upside-down or jumping through scaffolding, the Tap Dogs perform to the beat of their own drum. Six dancers and two musicians bring the steel works to life in a fast paced, unstoppable spectacular that has earned multiple awards including an Olivier Award (UK), an Obie Award (New York) and a Pegasus Award (Spoleto Festival in Italy).

The high-voltage, international cast of Tap Dogs is led by Anthony Russo (Foreman), with Nathaniel Hancock (2IC), Richie Miller (Enforcer), Chaise Rossiello (Funky), Justin Myles (Rat), Reid Perry (Kid), Nathan Beech (Spot) and Sam Marks (Rover).

Read BroadwayWorld's review for the show here.





